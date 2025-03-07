This Balm From CeraVe is the Answer to Get Rid of Stubborn Makeup
For as much fun as either having your makeup done or doing your own glam is, it’s always such a buzzkill to come home and go through the steps of taking it all off. Often, I am guilty of simply using water and a towel due to sheer laziness, but I know I need to do better for my skin’s sake.
“Makeup is made of various oils, pigments, powders, and more,” Dr. Kiran Mian, board-certified dermatologist and CeraVe Partner, says. “Sleeping in your makeup can clog your pores, increase bacterial count, prevent natural exfoliation of the skin, and inevitably lead to breakouts and irritation.”
I’m now taking a cue from the SI Swimsuit ladies XANDRA, Camille Kostek, Nicole Williams English and Katie Austin, to name a few, who are much better with their turndown routine as seen during their visit to the SI Swimsuit House in New Orleans during the Super Bowl weekend. After their fun nights out, the CeraVe Makeup Removing Cleanser Balm was the way to get rid of everything from eyeshadow, foundation and even waterproof mascara for a perfectly clean face to hit the pillow.
The steps don’t need to be drawn out and long, just thorough. “I love how efficiently CeraVe Makeup Removing Cleanser Balm takes my stubborn makeup off,” Dr. Mian shares. “It removes my mascara and eyeliner without leaving black rings around my eyes. The formula rinses off so easily without leaving oily residue.”
Why the CeraVe Makeup Removing Cleanser Balm?
The ingredients in the balm are also great for your skin. “The cleanser balm contains jojoba oil,” Dr. Mian explains. “Jojoba oil is helpful in dissolving away oil-based makeup, sunscreen, and sebum throughout the day and is non-comedogenic, meaning it won’t clog your pores. It also has three essential ceramides, which are part of the building blocks of the skin barrier.”
Cleansing balms are commonly used as the first step in the popular two-step “double cleansing” method, but they can also be used alone—it’s your preference!
“It’s effective at removing dirt and impurities and can absolutely be used as a sole cleanser,” she adds. “It does not leave a residue like other balms.”
How to use the balm
Dr. Mian likes to apply the cleanser balm to a dry face with her fingertips. “I start on my cheeks and go over my eyes last in a gentle circular motion. I then add lukewarm water to my face and hands and massage for a few more minutes before rinsing everything off with lukewarm water. I massage for about sixty seconds, making sure to get my forehead and corners of the nose.”
If there’s a bit more makeup to remove, she likes to double cleanse. “I’ll first go in with the CeraVe Makeup Removing Cleanser Balm, rinse that off and follow that with the CeraVe Hydrating Cream-to-Foam Cleanser,” she explains. “This ensures that any oil-based and water-based makeup or skincare, along with sebum, dirt and debris are off my skin.”
Another suggestion she makes is that she likes using the balm on a wet cotton pad to remove waterproof eye makeup as it really loosens the makeup for easy rinsing. And once finished, “I tell all my patients that they should treat their skin like silk. You want to gently pat dry with a clean towel. No rubbing!”
When to replace your face towel
As for when to change out your face towels, she recommends that anyone prone to acne, especially pustular acne, should change the towel at least 1-2 times a week. After use, make sure it is hung up to dry so that it doesn’t stay wet for too long.
What cream should be applied after washing?
Lastly, applying a night cream will keep the skin hydrated overnight. “I really enjoy the CeraVe Ultra-Light Moisturizing Gel,” she reveals. “Its lightweight gel formula feels comforting to apply and it contains ceramides and hyaluronic acid, leaving my skin soft and hydrated. On the flip side, I love the way it sits under makeup, making it a great option in the morning too!”
Buy the CeraVe Makeup Removing Cleanser Balm here.