The Best Moments From SI Swimsuit Models at Super Bowl 2025: From Camille Kostek to Serena Williams and More
Super Bowl in New Orleans means an automatic nonstop weekend of fun, and some of our favorite Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models headed to the Big Easy for all the action. While the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles were focusing on gameday and preparing for a chance at victory, the ladies made a splash around town in true SI Swimsuit fashion.
Nicole Williams English, Ellie Thumann, Katie Austin, Jena Sims, Camille Kostek, Brianna LaPaglia, Christen Goff, Xandra Pohl and Brooks Nader, who is back in her home state for the festivities and her birthday which fell on Friday, had lots to celebrate. SI Swim legend Olivia Culpo was the host with the most for Tubi’s first-ever Super Bowl red carpet pre-show. And former cover star Serena Williams proved her talents go beyond the court as she was a part of Kendrick Lamar’s halftime show.
Keep scrolling for a play by play of the weekend.
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 6
Austin, Sims Thumann were among the guests who were invited to hear Chris Stapleton at the SiriusXM and Pandora concert at the Fillmore. The trio got to listen to him play his hits along with Miles Teller, Jason and Kylie Kelce and more.
Kostek and Austin also joined Billie Jean King, WNBA player Sabrina Ionescu and other athletes for the Dove x Sports Illustrated Pep Rally. It was also a moment to celebrate women in sports and highlight the Keep Her Confident campaign.
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 7
A day after revealing her baby bump to the world on the red carpet of the NFL Honors ceremony alongside husband Jared Goff, Christen Goff joined her fellow Swimsuit girlies for a chat with SiriusXM. The ladies matched in black personalized bomber jackets and either leather or denim looks.
Back at the SI Swimsuit House, where Sakara was stocking the fridge with healthy snacks and meals all weekend, Sims, Thumann and Williams-English couldn’t wait to see what was in the custom Ulta Beauty totes waiting for them. A couple surprises included HERA K-Beauty lipsticks and giftcards from Naturalizer. They also were supplied with CeraVe Super Bowl Survival Kits filled with skincare essentials like the CeraVe Makeup Removing Cleanser Balm, alongside other beloved CeraVe products to cleanse, hydrate, and restore skin after a busy day. Each kit also contained must-haves for staying energized and refreshed as well as other wellness essentials to help navigate the fast-paced weekend.
Even though Galentine’s Day is not officially until February 13, SI Swimsuit and Abercrombie & Fitch kicked it off a week early with a dinner to showcase their latest Valentine’s Day and NFL collections. Nader, who opted for the classic but never basic look of a white tee and straight leg jeans told her 1.5 million followers that she was having a great time. A few of the gals also popped into the DraftKings & h.wood Homecoming sponsored by T-Mobile and Venmo at Brennan's.
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 8
Before a busy day of press and parties, the ladies woke up to IVs and facials from Attain Med Spa then headed to the Abercrombie House for a VIP Brunch hosted by Taylor Rooks and Allison Kuch. Thumann beat the heat in a black mini halter dress and boots and was able to get a personalized A&F jean jackets with Bro Denim as well as the other guests. To make the jackets even more unique, they were able to customize with SI Swim patches.
Once the sun set, it was time for the dancing shoes to come on. Dinner was up first at a private residence and then Williams-English, who stunned in a sheer white dress, arrived to the Sports Illustrated The Party with Xandra Pohl. Kostek, who wore a red hot latex number by Vex, didn’t miss an opportunity to groove and showed off some moves on the red carpet before even walking inside. She met up with SI Swimsuit Digital cover model Alix Earle inside. Sims’ dress by Kelsey Randall was a showstopper. After the night, she joked that the “one thing about Super Bowls, you’re gonna gain yardage in high heels!”
Earle and boyfriend Braxton Barrios, LaPaglia, Williams-English, Sims also got to one, two step as SI Swim 2022 cover star Ciara performed along with Ludacris at the Fanatics party. Gabriella Athena Halikas also stopped by the US Polo Association party.
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 9
As her boyfriend Rob Gronkowski was working alongside some NFL greats, Kostek got to sit back and enjoy the game with Raising Canes. She shared a peek into her suite writing, “There’s nothing like a full football stadium singing in unison. I live for this energy” as she panned to DJ Ruckus. While viewers at home got to see Earle in not one but two Super Bowl commercials (one with Carl’s Jr. and the other with Poppi), she was in the Caesar Superdome for the championship. Pohl gave her best Eagles’ call as she watched her team win and Williams-English jetted home to her adorable daughter who “missed her so much.”