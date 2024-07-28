Emily DiDonato Achieves the ‘Perfect Natural Lip’ With This $8 Product
As a full-time model and mom, Emily DiDonato doesn’t always have time for an involved makeup routine. But, thanks to some of her favorite simple beauty products, she doesn’t really need one.
The 33-year-old has been busy curating her makeup bag, filling it with products that can elevate her look in no time—and her latest find might possibly be our favorite. DiDonato took to Instagram on July 26 to share a simple makeup product that will automatically update your everyday glam look.
She relies on the CoverGirl Clean Fresh Tinted Lip Balm ($7.99) for a bit of color and hydration in her daily routine. “PSA the perfect natural lip color is actually the $6 one at your local drug store,” she wrote on the Instagram clip.
CoverGirl Clean Fresh Tinted Lip Balm, $7.99 (ulta.com)
CoverGirl’s simple tinted lip balm blends hyaluronic acid and pomegranate oil to soften and moisturize your lips at the same time that they provide a little pop of color. Ulta offers the inexpensive product in six shades, but DiDonato opted for the “Bliss You Berry.”
DiDonato is the founder of her own skincare line, Covey, so we know we can trust her takes on the best makeup products on the market. And the best part about this CoverGirl pick, as she expressed, is its price. Follow her lead, and opt for a good product that won’t break the bank.