Emily DiDonato’s Favorite Natural Lip Color Is Perfect for Fall
When the temperatures drop and the fall season is upon us, one of our favorite things involves switching up our beauty routine. While summer calls for lightweight products in sheer colors, we tend to incorporate those with additional moisturizing properties into our day-to-day as the leaves start to change.
Which is why one of model Emily DiDonato’s latest social media posts arrived at just the right time. In her take on a popular TikTok trend, the six-time SI Swimsuit star simultaneously revealed her go-to product for a hydrating, natural lip.
“Running from the police but I hear them say ‘suspect has the perfect natural lip color,’” was written atop the Instagram reel as DiDonato ran away from the camera. She then turned around, smiled and pulled a Clinique lip product out of her trouser pocket before applying it.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Chubby Stick™ Moisturizing Lip Colour Balm, $25 in “Fuller Fig” (clinique.com)
Clinique’s nourishing balm is packed with hydrating mango and shea butters, and DiDonato’s go-to fig hue could not be more fit for the fall season. In addition to DiDonato’s stamp of approval, the product is recommended by 95% of shoppers. Users note how easy the crayon-like product is to apply on the go, and that the sheer formula is incredibly moisturizing.
“For my skin tone (fair skin, grey hair) Fuller Fig is the perfect shade for everyday use, with just a hint of red,” one reviewer wrote. “It [moisturizes] well, applies easily and is very portable.”