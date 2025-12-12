Kim Kardashian, Angel Reese and Other SI Swimsuit Models Who Served the Best Glam of the Week
The holiday season tends to be a great time of year for glam. With social events filling your calendar every weekend, the month of December is an excellent occasion to be a little more adventurous with your hair and makeup choices.
Whether you’re experimenting with a unique up-do or adding some glitz and glamour to your makeup bag over the next several weeks, you’ll likely need some inspiration—and we’ve got you covered in that department. SI Swimsuit models past and present have been absolutely nailing their glam this week, and we’ve compiled just a few of our favorite looks below in the hopes of helping your own creativity soar.
Kim Kardashian
We’re honestly obsessed with Kardashian’s winter-themed glam here, which features a kiss of frosty pink highlighter across her cheekbones and a glossy nude lip, courtesy of makeup artist Ariel Tejada. Plus, hairstylist Igor Rosales-Jackson wrapped Kardashian’s hair in a white silky bow, reminiscent of one you’d find on a present, which is the icing on the cake.
Simone Biles
Biles never misses on game day, and that includes her glam. The Olympic gymnast opted for a sleek look, courtesy of hairstylist Justin Revenge, while cheering on her husband, Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens, as the team took on the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. Meanwhile, makeup artist Deja Blackwell absolutely slayed Biles’s cut crease, flirty lashes and lined, glossy lip.
Olivia Dunne
Dunne, SI Swimsuit’s 2025 cover model, just nabbed herself another front-page feature before the year’s end. The retired gymnast is Maxim’s winter cover star, and her blonde bombshell blowout, done by hairstylist Erickson Arrunategui for the occasion, is truly dreamy.
Angel Reese
Earlier this week, hairstylist Brianna Renee shared her client’s latest look to Instagram. Reese’s long, sleek locks were further complemented by her impeccable makeup, which we couldn’t help but notice also featured a frosty pink highlight, just like Kardashian.
Brooks Nader
We love a “get ready with me” video and Nader, an SI Swimsuit legend, delivered. She shared with fans how she achieves her holiday party glam, which includes a sparkly Charlotte Tilbury palette and a glossy, plump lip. Her voluminous blowout really pulled everything together.
Alix Earle
Earle’s glam team never misses, and her recent trip to Miami was no different. Leave it to the two-time SI Swimsuit star to not break a sweat in the Florida heat! Hairstylist Vincent Pelletier coaxed the podcast host’s blonde locks into soft waves, while makeup artist Joanne Marchevsky nailed her bronzed complexion and nude, glossy lip.