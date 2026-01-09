SI Swimsuit Models Who Are Stepping Into 2026 on a Fashionable Note
As the end of the first full week of January nears, we’ve made an observation over the past several days: SI Swimsuit models past and present are wasting no time bringing their best fashion to the forefront in 2026.
Whether sitting on the sidelines at major sporting events or celebrating achievements in sport, brand stars like Katie Austin, Jena Sims, Breanna Stewart and Simone Biles are letting their personalities shine through their ensembles. Meanwhile, former cover models like Ciara and Paige Spiranac are letting their Instagram followers in on some of their favorite looks, whether from the archives or their closet.
Below, we’re highlighting just a few of our favorite fashion-forward SI Swimsuit model moments of the week.
Jena Sims
Sims, SI Swimsuit’s 2024 Rookie of the Year, attended SI’s Sportsperson of the Year Awards in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 6. The two-time brand model made our list of best dressed attendees, as she opted for archival Dolce & Gabbana from 2002 for the occasion.
Katie Austin
Austin was also present at the Sports Illustrated event earlier this week, where she hosted the red carpet prior to the ceremony. Her crimson gown featured a plunging neckline and the backless garment put the five-time SI Swimsuit model’s toned muscles on display.
Breanna Stewart
Honored as SI Innovator of the Year alongside her Unrivaled cofounder Napheesa Collier, Stewart donned cool pinstriped suit for the SI Sportsperson of the Year ceremony. The 2022 SI Swimsuit model’s Instagram highlight reel from the event garnered the New York Liberty forward tons of congratulatory messages from her adoring fans.
Simone Biles
Biles, a two-time SI Swimsuit star, always turns heads on the sidelines, where you’ll find her cheering on her husband, Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens, regularly. However, her custom garb for the team’s victory over the Detroit Lions on Sunday has to be our favorite look of the season thus far. The Olympic gymnast rocked a white fur top, which she paired with bright orange pants adorned with her husband’s last name and number throughout.
Ciara
Ciara shared an Instagram carousel of outfit snaps “from the vault” on Wednesday, prompting many of her 35.7 million Instagram followers to chime into the comments section to fawn over her toned legs. The “Goodies” singer, who posed for the cover of the 2022 SI Swimsuit Issue, was clad in a gray checkered sleeveless sweater, mini skirt and coordinated boots.
Paige Spiranac
Spiranac, an SI Swimsuit legend, always has some great golf course outfits up her sleeve. In a Jan. 7 reel, she prompted her followers to select their favorite ’fit from a display of ensembles suitable for various occasions: a country club, public course or IG golf girl vibes.