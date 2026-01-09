Before She Cofounded Unrivaled, Breanna Stewart Posed for the SI Swimsuit Issue in St. Thomas
Earlier this week, Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier were named 2025 Innovators of the Year at Sports Illustrated’s Sportsperson of the Year Awards. The Jan. 6 ceremony, held at the Wynn Las Vegas, brought out athletes and SI Swimsuit models alike, and really got us reminiscing on Stewart’s photo shoot from St. Thomas in 2022.
The 31-year-old WNBA star, who plays forward for the New York Liberty, traveled to the U.S. Virgin Islands for her SI Swimsuit debut four years ago, which was captured by Laretta Houston. Fellow WNBA stars at the time who accompanied Stewart to St. Thomas included Sue Bird, Didi Richards, Nneka Ogwumike and Te’a Cooper.
While on set, the University of Connecticut grad rocked all black swimwear, proving just how chic a monochromatic palette can really be. She was styled in everything from two-pieces to monokinis to a single-sleeved bodysuit by Suki Cohen, the latter of which Stewart has called out as being her favorite look from set.
“That SI Swimsuit shoot was incredible, not only just being around an amazing group of women, but also kind of putting myself out there outside my comfort zone, especially with the poses and trying to look bold and beautiful and myself,” Stewart has said of her time on set. “You know, even to this day, when I see those pictures, it just makes me think about the in between moments that I had and it was just a lot of fun.”
Three years after her SI Swimsuit photo shoot hit newsstands, Stewart and Collier launched Unrivaled, the women’s 3-on-3 basketball league that provides WNBA athletes an alternative to playing overseas in the off-season, as all of the league’s matchups are played in Miami.
While the inaugural season was made up of six different teams, the 2026 season, which tipped off on Monday, Jan. 5, added two additional squads to bring the total number of teams to eight. Stewart plays for the Mist Basketball Club, where she averaged19.1 points per game, 11.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game during the 2025 season.
It’s always a joy to see our SI Swimsuit models thrive in their careers, and Stewart is really leading the charge when it comes to making her mark as an athlete while paving the way for others. With her recent Sportsperson of the Year accolade under her belt and Unrivaled seeing regular season play now through the end of February, we can’t wait to see what’s next for the talented athlete.