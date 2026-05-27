Jocelyn Corona Reveals the Haircare Duo She Relies on for Shiny, Frizz-Free Hair

When it comes to stepping onto an SI Swimsuit set for the first time, no one was more prepared than Jocelyn Corona. The model, who got her start in Mexico City at the age of 16, posed for this year’s magazine in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico, where she stunned in some truly remarkable swimwear by designers like Hunza G, Monday Swimwear, Myra Swim and others.

And whether she’s on set with photographer James Macari or getting glam for SI Swimsuit launch week events in New York City, one thing is certain: Corona always shines—and so do her locks. The 28-year-old model recently revealed the haircare duo she credits with achieving her shiny, frizz-free bob, and luckily for readers, Corona doesn’t gatekeep.

“I think as a woman, your hair is, it’s kind of everything, right?” Corona expressed while getting ready for the 2026 magazine’s red carpet launch party in the Big Apple earlier this month. “Like, in a bad day, you just put your hair up [and feel like you can] just conquer the world. So I think hair, it’s very, it’s very special for me, and it’s very tied to my identity because I love to explore different characters, and every time I want to go in a different way, it’s all about my hair.

Corona then noted that she has two particular haircare products in her glam bag at all times: Kérastase Glaze Drops and the brand’s Frizz-Glaze Cream. Shop them below in order to get model-worthy locks this summer, no matter where in the world you find yourself.

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Kérastase

Warm weather can wreak havoc on your hair, but with these Glaze Drops on your top shelf, you can guarantee frizz-free locks for up to four days. While hyaluronic acid helps to retain moisture, glycolic acid smooths hair and reduces frizz, and wild rose in oil creates a lasting, yummy scent.

Kérastase

If you can’t part with your blowout even though the temperatures are rising, this Frizz-Glaze Cream is here to save the day. A heat protectant that keeps frizz at bay in up to 80% humidity, you can enjoy your tropical vacay without having to worry about touching up your hair. Don’t just take our word for it either, as it is SI Swimsuit model approved.

“This is one [product] that I use every day out of the shower because it gives me this, like, beautiful texture,” Corona stated of the Kérastase essential.

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