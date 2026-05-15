2026 SI Swimsuit Issue Launch Red Carpet: Our Favorite Looks of the Night

The celebration of the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue took place at the Hard Rock Hotel New York this evening, Thursday, May 14, with our roster of brand legends, rookies, moguls and more strutting their stuff on the red carpet before being honored at an exclusive VIP party.

There certainly was no shortage of head-turning looks, and each woman arrived ready to showcase her personal sense of style. From mini dresses and floor-length gowns to cut-out pieces and sets, our roster of 2026 SI Swimsuit models took their moments in the spotlight to shine.

Ali Truwit

Ali Truwit | Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

Truwit, whose 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue photo shoot marks her sophomore stint in the magazine, wore a black belted gown with a thigh-high slit.

Alix Earle

Alix Earle | Stephanie Augello/Variety via Getty Images

Earle, one of four cover models this year, flaunted her fit physique in a golden crochet mini dress adorned with a fringed skirt, which she paired with gold sky-high stilettos.

Christen Goff

Christen Goff | Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

Goff, one of SI Swimsuit’s February 2026 cover stars and a featured model in this year’s print issue, wore a black sparkly dress with a sheer skirt encrusted with bedazzled accents throughout.

Ellie Thumann

Ellie Thumann | Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

Thumann’s strapless gown featured stitching up the back and sides, while the bodice featured a corset-like shape. She wore her long blonde locks loose, styled in waves.

Hunter McGrady

Hunter McGrady | Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsui

McGrady, an SI Swimsuit legend who was photographed in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico, for this year’s magazine, showcased her curves in a red dress with a plunging neckline.

Ilona Maher

Ilona Maher | Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

Maher, a three-time SI Swimsuit model, wore a cocoa brown single-shouldered dress by New Arrivals, featuring a side cut-out accented with sparkles. She paired her look with coordinating heels and wore her chestnut locks loose and wavy.

Jena Sims

Jena Sims | Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

Sims, who posed for this year’s magazine in Fort Myers, Fla., wore a cheeky ensemble consisting of a black bra top and coordinated briefs with a bow decal on the backside.

Katie Austin

Katie Austin | Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

Austin, who returns for her sixth year in the annual SI Swimsuit Issue, put her baby bump on display in a gauzy white dress with fabric cascading from the bra top down to the garment’s skirt.

Lauren Chan

Lauren Chan | Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

Chan, who posed for the SI Swimsuit Issue for the fourth year in a row, wore a seashell-adorned mini dress paired with tan platform peep-toe pumps.

Molly Sims

Molly Sims | Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

Sims, a brand legend, walked the red carpet in a long sleeve, black gauzy gown, which she paired with pointed-toe stilettos. She accented the monochromatic ensemble with golden bangle bracelets and wore her blonde locks loose.

Nicole Williams English

Nicole Williams English | Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

One of our four 2026 cover girls, Williams English dazzled in a yellow and green mini dress from the 2003 Roberto Cavalli collection. The archival garment was paired with Tom Ford shoes and plenty of gleaming accessories, including an Arryah necklace, Foundrae rings and Jennifer Zeuner earrings.

Olandria

Olandria | Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

Olandria, a rookie in the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue, dazzled on the red carpet in a cocoa gown with metallic golden accents adorning the cut-outs. The backside offered up a cheeky moment, while her hair was styled in an incredibly chic up-do.

Olivia Dunne

Olivia Dunne | Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

Dunne, who returns to the SI Swimsuit Issue for the fourth consecutive year, stunned in a black Dsquared2 mini dress. She paired her classic LBD with Alexandre Birman heels, as well as a tennis bracelet and drop earrings by Zales.

XANDRA

XANDRA | Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

XANDRA, who posed for the 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue in Montauk, N.Y., dropped jaws on the red carpet in a white Netta gown featuring daring cut-outs across the bodice and underbust. The three-time brand star accessorized with heels by Retrofête.

Haley Baylee

Haley Baylee | Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

Baylee channeled angelic vibes while walking the carpet, sporting a ruched gown in a dreamy cream shade. Her slicked-back hair added an extra level of luxe to the aesthetic, which was as ethereal as it was edgy.

Penny Lane

Penny Lane | Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

Finally, three-time SI Swimsuit staple Lane switched things up, sporting a striking nude-colored, semi-sheer gown. The piece also boasted a unique neckline, merging a tank style with a high neckline.

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