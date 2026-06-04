Learn the Secret to Permanent Hair Removal for SI Swimsuit Runway-Ready Smooth Skin

As 2026 continues to speed by—seriously, where has this year gone?—and with the start of summer right around the corner, it’s time to get serious about swimsuit season! Of course, part of preparing for the impending influx of bikinis, one-pieces and other seaside styles is hair removal for those looking to achieve that smooth, sultry look.

And where better to get tips to get rid of those pesky follicles than from straight off the SI Swimsuit runway?

On Saturday, May 30, a collection of the magazine’s stars took over the W South Beach in Miami for the annual SI Swimsuit Runway Show. On location, the models spent the morning preparing for the production, which will be available to watch on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for the first time on Tuesday, June 9. And while strutting one’s stuff on the catwalk is never without its worries, pre-show hair removal definitely wasn’t one of them, all thanks to Philips Beauty.

Philips Lumea IPL | Matt Roy

This year, Philips Beauty, the fan-favorite brand, gifted the talent at Swim Week their very own Lumea IPL 9000 Series devices, which use light to reduce hair regrowth. Utilizing gentle Intense Pulsed Light technology, the go-to tool is a game-changer in hair removal that can easily fit into any routine, reducing hair by more than 90% after just three treatments. The unique piece device works by using “Philips’s signature combination of SmartSkin sensors that measure your skin tone and support you in selecting the best setting for a comfortable, gentle treatment.”

Developed alongside dermatologists, the Lumea IPL comes with four attachments, each expertly designed to tackle a specific region of the body—it’s even safe to use on the face and bikini line. Still, don’t just take our word for it, as the tool also happens to be SI Swimsuit cover model-approved!

Nicole Williams English | William Perez

Nicole Williams English, who graced the front of the magazine this year as one of four cover stars along with Hilary Duff, Tiffany Haddish and Alix Earle, recently took to Instagram to share her love of Lumea IPL. In the clip, filmed just moments before she headed down to the catwalk, Williams English said, “Philips Lumea IPL made preparing for this moment feel a little easier.” She later added, “I left feeling bikini and runway ready.”

Learn more about the SI Swimsuit model-approved Philips Lumea IPL here!

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