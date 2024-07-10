Sharina Gutierrez Shares Her 5 Must-Have Summer Beauty Essentials
SI Swimsuit model Sharina Gutierrez made her debut in this year’s magazine, which also marked the 60th anniversary of the publication. The 2024 rookie, who was named a Swim Search open casting call co-winner, is a content creator, sound guide and cofounder of Mama Mantra digital platform and community.
The 33-year-old, who traveled to Portugal with Ben Watts for her photo shoot, uses her platform to encourage women to chase their dreams and spread positivity and kindness. She is a mom to three kids who have been there for her entire SI Swimsuit journey, which has been a long time coming.
The Los Angeles native wowed on the runway as she walked in the 2024 Miami Swim Week for the franchise. While at the W Hotel South Beach in June, Gutierrez also divulged some of her summer skincare and makeup must-haves.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Yves Saint Laurent NU BARE LOOK TINT Hydrating Skin Tint, $46 (sephora.com)
“It is like skin butter,” Gutierrez said about the hyaluronic acid-infused skin tint.
Clarins Double Serum Eye Firming & Hydrating Anti-Aging Concentrate, $83 (sephora.com)
This luxurious eye cream comes highly-reccommended for a reason.
Clarins Double Serum Firming & Smoothing Anti-Aging Concentrate, $92 (sephora.com)
Gutierrez loves ending her night routine with this best-selling product, and rubbing it all the way down to her neck and chest. It’s certainly worth the splurge and fellow 2024 rookie Achieng Agutu and 2019 cover girl Camille Kostek agree.
Winky Lux Flower Petal Hydrating Lip Oil, $18 (amazon.com)
“That is like a summer must. [It’s] a super hydrating oil,” she shared. “And I love the fact that there’s actual real petals inside.”
Maybelline Lash Sensational Sky High Washable Mascara, $8.98 (amazon.com)
This drugstore mascara is just as good as high-end, pricey alternatives... and it’s on sale on Amazon right now. “I have Asian lashes. They go down and they’re short,” Gutierrez admits. “So the fact that the Sky High gives me a lift like voluminous [is amazing].”