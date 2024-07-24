Shop the 3 Beauty Items Alix Earle Always Has in Her Purse

Swimsuit

SI Swimsuit’s inaugural digital issue cover girl constantly takes these three makeup products on the go.

Cara O’Bleness

Alix Earle
Alix Earle

SI Swimsuit’s inaugural digital cover model Alix Earle is known for her “get ready with me” videos in which she guides her 7.1 million TikTok followers through her hair and makeup routines before getting dressed for any and every occasion. Thus, when we had the opportunity to speak with the 23-year-old content creator, we just had to ask what three makeup items Earle has in her purse at all times.

It turns out, Earle, who posed for SI Swimsuit in two different stunning locations in Miami, is a huge Charlotte Tilbury fan. Below, shop the three items she always has on her person for quick touchups on the go.

Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Lip Liner in “Love Trap,” $25 (sephora.com)

Charlotte Tilbury lip liner
Sephora

“My go-to [liner] is the Charlotte Tilbury Lip Liner in Love Trap,” Earle says of this peachy-brown pick.

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Big Lip Plumpgasm Plumping Lip Gloss, $35 (sephora.com)

Charlotte Tilbury plumping gloss
Sephora

“Lip gloss varies,” Earle admits, but notes that she always has one in her purse. “I mean there’s so many different glosses that I like, so that one’s very interchangeable.”

Try out this SI Swimsuit-approved pick with a high-shine finish, which we’ve been wearing all summer.

Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish Setting Powder, $48 (sephora.com)

Charlotte Tilbury setting powder
Sephora

Set your makeup (and touch it up throughout the day) with Earle’s must-have setting powder. The pressed powder blurs imperfections without settling into fine lines on the face.

Cara O’Bleness

CARA O’BLENESS

Cara is a trending news writer/editor for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. A passionate writer and editor with more than 10 years of experience in print and online media, she loves storytelling and believes that words have the power to change the world. Prior to joining the team, Cara worked as a writer and editor across a number of content verticals, including food, lifestyle, health and wellness, and small business and entrepreneurship. In her free time, Cara loves reading, spending time with her family and making her way through Michigan’s many microbreweries. She is a graduate of Michigan State University's School of Journalism.

