Shop the 3 Beauty Items Alix Earle Always Has in Her Purse
SI Swimsuit’s inaugural digital cover model Alix Earle is known for her “get ready with me” videos in which she guides her 7.1 million TikTok followers through her hair and makeup routines before getting dressed for any and every occasion. Thus, when we had the opportunity to speak with the 23-year-old content creator, we just had to ask what three makeup items Earle has in her purse at all times.
It turns out, Earle, who posed for SI Swimsuit in two different stunning locations in Miami, is a huge Charlotte Tilbury fan. Below, shop the three items she always has on her person for quick touchups on the go.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat Lip Liner in “Love Trap,” $25 (sephora.com)
“My go-to [liner] is the Charlotte Tilbury Lip Liner in Love Trap,” Earle says of this peachy-brown pick.
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Big Lip Plumpgasm Plumping Lip Gloss, $35 (sephora.com)
“Lip gloss varies,” Earle admits, but notes that she always has one in her purse. “I mean there’s so many different glosses that I like, so that one’s very interchangeable.”
Try out this SI Swimsuit-approved pick with a high-shine finish, which we’ve been wearing all summer.
Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish Setting Powder, $48 (sephora.com)
Set your makeup (and touch it up throughout the day) with Earle’s must-have setting powder. The pressed powder blurs imperfections without settling into fine lines on the face.