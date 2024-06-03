Swimsuit
Alix Earle was photographed by Yu Tsai in Florida.
Alix Earle: 2024 Miami After-Party

Alix Earle was photographed by Yu Tsai in Miami for the cover of the June 2024 SI Swimsuit Digital Issue. 

The social media sensation has built a massive following across her TikTok and Instagram platforms, growing exponentially over the past year. She graduated from the University of Miami with a degree in marketing in 2023 and has taken over the internet with her chatty “get ready with me” videos and unfiltered look into her chaotic, glamorous life. 

The New Jersey native is also the host of the Hot Mess podcast, where she breaks down the good, bad, messy and nitty-gritty details of everyday life in your 20s.

The SI Swimsuit fashion team wanted the styling for Earle’s indoor photo shoot to scream “after-party” with flirty summer vibes. Think sequins, sparkles, feather boas, designer accessories and vintage sunglasses paired with tousled hair and intentionally undone makeup. In other words, an elevated SI Swimsuit twist on her current going-out fashion sense. And any late-night out is always followed by cozy (barely-there) satin pajamas and a delicious room service burger. 

Photographer: Yu Tsai
Hair: Adam Maclay
Makeup: Jojo Marchevsky
Manicurist: Lauren Johnson

Alix Earle
Alix Earle was photographed by Yu Tsai in Florida. Swimsuit by Sommer Swim. Watch by Audemars Piguet. Bracelets by Van Cleef & Arpels. Ring by Cartier. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated 
Alix Earle
Alix Earle
Alix Earle
Alix Earle was photographed by Yu Tsai in Florida. Set by Christian Cowan. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated 
Alix Earle
Alix Earle
Alix Earle was photographed by Yu Tsai in Florida. Swimsuit by Oséree. Jeans by AGOLDE Jo. Earrings are vintage. Bracelet by Tiffany & Co. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated 
Alix Earle
Alix Earle
Alix Earle
Alix Earle
Alix Earle
Alix Earle was photographed by Yu Tsai in Florida. Set by Fleur du Mal. Necklaces by IPPOLITA. Bracelet by Cartier. Earrings by Heaven Mayhem. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated 
Alix Earle
Alix Earle
Alix Earle was photographed by Yu Tsai in Florida. Swimsuit by INDAH. Shirt by Oséree. Heels by PresleyPumps. Bag by Chanel. Sunglasses by DEZI. Bracelet by Tiffany & Co. Ring by Cartier and Deborah Pagani. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated 
Alix Earle
Alix Earle
Alix Earle was photographed by Yu Tsai in Florida. Swimsuit by Zimmermann. Necklace by Material Good. Bracelets by Material Good. Earrings by Material Good. Rings by Material Good. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated 
Alix Earle
Alix Earle
Alix Earle
Alix Earle
Alix Earle
Alix Earle was photographed by Yu Tsai in Florida. Swimsuit by Zimmermann. Earrings are vintage Bulgari provided by Material Good. Bracelet are vintage provided by Material Good. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated 
Alix Earle
Alix Earle was photographed by Yu Tsai in Florida. Swimsuit by Tom Ford. Sunglasses by Tom Ford. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated 
Alix Earle
Alix Earle
Alix Earle
Alix Earle
Alix Earle
Alix Earle
Alix Earle
Alix Earle
Alix Earle was photographed by Yu Tsai in Florida. Swimsuit by Triangl. Watch is vintage Cartier Baignoire provided by Material Good. Rings by Material Good. Earrings by Emma Pills. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated 
Alix Earle
Alix Earle
