Alix Earle: 2024 Miami After-Party
Alix Earle was photographed by Yu Tsai in Miami for the cover of the June 2024 SI Swimsuit Digital Issue.
The social media sensation has built a massive following across her TikTok and Instagram platforms, growing exponentially over the past year. She graduated from the University of Miami with a degree in marketing in 2023 and has taken over the internet with her chatty “get ready with me” videos and unfiltered look into her chaotic, glamorous life.
The New Jersey native is also the host of the Hot Mess podcast, where she breaks down the good, bad, messy and nitty-gritty details of everyday life in your 20s.
The SI Swimsuit fashion team wanted the styling for Earle’s indoor photo shoot to scream “after-party” with flirty summer vibes. Think sequins, sparkles, feather boas, designer accessories and vintage sunglasses paired with tousled hair and intentionally undone makeup. In other words, an elevated SI Swimsuit twist on her current going-out fashion sense. And any late-night out is always followed by cozy (barely-there) satin pajamas and a delicious room service burger.
Photographer: Yu Tsai
Hair: Adam Maclay
Makeup: Jojo Marchevsky
Manicurist: Lauren Johnson