Shop the Cavinder Twins’ 3 Summer Health and Beauty Essentials
Every year, Miami Swim Week takes place in the midst of summer. As such, we head down to Florida with the season on our minds. During the events, we’re on the lookout for the best swimwear trends, styles and brands of the season. In conversation with the SI Swimsuit runway models, we’re always trying to curate a list of summer essentials that we should have on our radar.
So when we had the chance to talk to college basketball players Hanna and Haley Cavinder ahead of their SI Swimsuit runway walk in mid-June, we knew we had to pin down some of their seasonal health and beauty favorites. We asked, and they delivered.
The pair had no trouble coming up with their summer go-tos. Here are a few of the items that they just can’t leave home without this season.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Summer Friday’s Lip Butter Balm, $24 (summerfridays.com)
This glossy lip balm from the popular Summer Fridays hydrates and soothes at the same time that it gives your lips a good shine. With eight shades of the sheer gloss to choose from, you really can’t go wrong. The Cavinders know that—that’s why they almost invariably have the product on hand.
CELINE Wide - High Bridge Fit, $510 (sunglasshut.com)
In the summer, sunglasses are a must-have for the twins. They usually spring for a sleek pair from the luxury brand Celine. While they didn’t specify which style they prefer, the above pair is an SI Swimsuit-approved pick reminiscent of some of the trendy sunglasses that the Cavinders have sported recently.
WHOOP 4.0, $239-$399 (whoop.com)
One of the latest innovations in the health space, the WHOOP band measures everything from sleep to fitness performance to recovery in order to give you a “comprehensive look” at your health. The Cavinder twins like the product for its ability to bolster their overall health through sleep and recovery tracking, among other things. You can almost invariably find the band on their wrists.