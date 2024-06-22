The Cavinder Twins Share Their Top 3 Swimsuit Brands, Fave Styles
When they’re not dominating on the basketball court, athletes Haley and Hanna Cavinder can often be spotted in the chicest bikinis around—whether they’re walking the SI Swimsuit runway for Miami Swim week or relaxing in their limited downtime.
We caught up with the 23-year-old University of Miami athletes at the W South Beach earlier this month before they hit the runway for the main event on Saturday, June 1. And since the twins are regularly spotted in swimwear, we just had to know what their go-to brands are when it comes to swimsuit shopping.
Haley and Hanna revealed that while Kulani Kinis, Triangl and Revolve are their favorites, they each have their own individualized style preferences when it comes to bikinis.
“I like a higher rise on the hips and then like a little twisty top,” Hanna shares. Meanwhile, “I like simple,” Haley notes. “I love bright colors, but I always fall back on my neutrals, which I always need to get out of my comfort zone, especially in the summer, like you need more bright colors, but I would say [I gravitate toward] more simple and neutral.”
Below, shop a few SI Swimsuit-approved picks from Haley and Hanna’s favorite swimwear brands.
Strapless Bandeau Bikini Top, $62 and Y Cheeky Bikini Bottom in “Forbidden Love” (kulanikinis.com)
This strapless top is perfect for those sunbathing days when you don’t want visible tan lines. Plus, the thong-style bottoms are super cheeky.
Este Atch Bikini Set, $99 (triangl.com)
You can never go wrong with an itty-bitty red bikini, and these adjustable bottoms can be worn high on the hip, just like Hanna prefers.
Frankies Bikinis Nick Top, $75 and Divine Bottom, $80 in “Sunrose” (revolve.com)
If, like Haley, you often reach for something simple and neutral, try this option from popular swimwear brand Frankies Bikinis. And if you want to jazz things up a bit, the string suit is available in several other colors and patterns.