Here’s What We Know About SI Swimsuit Model Penny Lane’s New Brand, Duwie

Following on the heels of an incredible SI Swimsuit Runway Show appearance last weekend, three-time SI Swimsuit model Penny Lane has announced she is adding yet another accolade to her résumé: entrepreneur.

On Thursday, June 4, Lane introduced her brand, duwie, on Instagram. A beauty and personal care brand, which will offer “intelligent ingestible skincare, to give you duwie skin,” per the company’s website, is an incredibly exciting career move for Lane, who in addition to being a model is also a certified holistic health coach.

In duwie’s first-ever Instagram post, Lane shared a teaser for her brand and the philosophy behind it: “I’ve been working on something,” she wrote. “It’s called duwie, and it’s built on one idea: BEAUTY IS PHYSIOLOGICAL. Not a CREAM. Not a SERUM. Something you TAKE. Something your body actually USES.”

She then encouraged her followers to subscribe for updates “if you want to be the first to know” more about the new brand. Needless to say, plenty of fellow SI Swimsuit models jumped into the comments section to support Lane on her latest business endeavor.

“Ooooh!!!! Whatever you tell me to do. 🫡,” brand legend Hunter McGrady stated.

“👏👏👏👏👏,” Alix Earle, a 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue model, cheered. The content creator is the founder of her own skincare brand, Reale Actives, which she launched in March of this year.

“😍😍😍😍,” rookie Meredith Mickelson wrote in the form of emojis.

“Cannot wait!!!!!!” Jocelyn Corona, a fellow first-timer in this year’s issue, added.

“Yayyyy amazing!!!! ❤️,” two-time SI Swimsuit model Ali Truwit chimed.

Meanwhile, other followers piped in to guess what exactly the “ingestible skincare” will entail.

“Peptides by Penny,” one fan remarked, while the official @duwieskin account replied, “not quite! Haha but it’s going to be amazing.”

“If it makes me look like you sign me up !” someone else noted, which prompted Lane to note, “it will help you look the best most beautiful duwie version of you ! 💛.”

A functional skincare brand that focuses on beauty from the inside out seems a perfect fit for Lane, who has long been open about her hormone health struggles and the industry pressures early on in her career that led her to develop an unhealthy relationship with exercise. Now, as a certified holistic health coach, Lane uses her platform to teach women what foods and beverages may be disrupting their hormone health, how to help restore their body’s equilibrium, breathing techniques for stress relief, superfoods to incorporate into their diet and much more.

Congratulations to Lane on duwie! We can’t wait to see what’s in store for the brand.

More SI Swimsuit beauty content