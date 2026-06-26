Stassi Schroeder Shares Her No. 1 Product for Polished, Frizz-Free Hair

TV personality and podcast host Stassi Schroeder knows a thing or two about good hair, so when the Vanderpump Rules star dishes out haircare secrets, we tend to listen.

For the second year in a row, Schroeder strutted the catwalk for the SI Swimsuit Runway Show during Swim Week—and dare we say, her appearance at the W South Beach last month was her best yet. Ahead of the main event, Schroeder attended SI Swimsuit’s Beach Club party at 22nd Street Beach on Friday, May 29, and while soaking up the sun and mingling with VIP guests, the 38-year-old best-selling author also took some time to dish on how she keeps her hair sleek and stylish despite the rising temperatures and humidity in an environment like Miami.

When asked what hair product makes her feel like “that girl,” Schroeder promptly replied, “The Kérastase Absolu Glaze Drops. Like they just, like any frizziness or like unruliness that my hair has, if I just like do a few drops, it just, it’s polished, honey. It’s polished.”

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Kérastase

Whether, like Schroeder, you find yourself at the beach in Miami this summer or simply have frizz-prone hair, Kérastase’s Glaze Drops are packed with ingredients like glycolic acid (to keep frizz at bay) and hyaluronic acid (to help hydrate your hair). Plus, the product’s wild rose in oil offers a delicious scent, and just a few drops will keep your locks frizz-free for up to four days.

In addition to letting fans in on her No. 1 secret for “it girl” hair, Schroeder also playfully revealed the one hair mistake she will never make again: Giving herself an at-home haircut. “ One of the biggest hair mistakes that I will never, I will never make again [is] cutting my own hair,” she admitted before adding, “Don’t do it. Who the hell do I think I am cutting my own hair? Never again.”

Stassi Schroeder. Swimsuit by Two Fish Swim. Necklace by Ben-Amun. Bangles by Alexis Bittar. | Ivan Apfel/Getty Images

The proof of Schroeder’s sleek, stylish locks could be seen from the runway as the House of Stassi star took to the catwalk in jaw-dropping fashion. In addition to a golden bikini by ENEZ, she rocked a bright orange two-piece swimsuit by Two Fish Swim, which was accented with a necklace by Ben-Amun and bangles by Alexis Bittar.

Check out all of Schroeder’s looks here, and in case you missed the action live, you can stream the SI Swimsuit Runway Show on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

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