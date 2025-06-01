Ally Mason
Ally Mason is one of six finalists of the 2025 SI Swim Search. The annual open casting call sees thousands of applications come through for a coveted spot in the SI Swimsuit magazine, and this time around, just one winner will earn a place in the 2026 issue. Like her fellow finalists, the 25-year-old Arizona native is a talented, inspirational model who is already very accomplished.
In her modeling career so far, Mason has walked the runway during Milan and New York Fashion Weeks and has appeared in big-name magazines such as Vogue Portugal, Harper’s Bazaar and Maxim. She has worked with brands like Bulgari, Max Mara and CoverGirl. An avid user of social media, she’s amassed over 100,000 followers across Instagram and TikTok, where she shares updates on her travels and modeling gigs.
Outside of work, Mason is a passionate advocate for women and girls, working with non-profit organizations such as Chances For Children, the Georgie Badiel Foundation and New York Cares. Additionally, she is pursuing studies in regenerative medicine.
As a Swim Search finalist, Mason walks the SI Swimsuit Runway Show during Swim Week on Saturday, May 31.