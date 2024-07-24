Xandra Pohl Says This Color Correcting Concealer Has Changed Her Life
Miami-based DJ and 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie Xandra Pohl is used to sleepless nights and having to get ready with limited time while on the go. Luckily, she’s found a magical makeup product that doubles as a concealer and color corrector, and the no-fuss, mess-free compact has made its way into her everyday summer glam routine.
Charlotte Tilbury Magic Vanish, $37.26 (cultbeauty.com)
The warmer, peachy-toned hues of each shade serve as a color corrector for dark circles and hyperpigmentation, while the buttery formula is “enriched with flavonoids to help visibly diminish under-eye puffiness, mica to grant wide-awake luminosity, and a combination of microspheres and carnauba wax to lend silky-smooth and easily blended application.” Try applying the product with your fingers with a light tapping motion.
“It’s very thick and I feel like it just brightens these [under-eyes] up,” the 23-year-old said in a recent TikTok in which she demonstrated how she uses the product. “I didn’t know about this till somewhat recently and it has completely changed my life.”
The product is also sold online at Sephora and Ulta.
In the video, the Ohio native prepped her skin with sunscreen and Summer Fridays eye cream, ($46). Pohl mentioned that she has very thin skin under her eyes which displays her purple veins, and this color corrector is perfect for covering them up.
“Half the time when I’m getting on a plane, my flights are at 6 a.m., and I didn’t end [the night before] till like 3 a.m., so there’s very little time to sleep,” she told the brand about her rigorous schedule while she was on her debut tour earlier this spring.