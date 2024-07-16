SI Swimsuit Model Xandra Pohl Shares Her Best Beauty Travel Hack
Miami-based DJ Xandra Pohl is always on the go. She loved to travel even before she launched her debut “Drunk” tour earlier this year, but after getting to visit 16 cities between March and May, and performing night after night to high-energy, jam-packed crowds, she has really nailed her travel routine.
The 23-year-old SI Swimsuit rookie, who traveled to Belize with Derek Kettela for her feature with the brand in this year’s issue, chatted with the team during the exciting, celebratory launch week festivities in Florida in May. She revealed her unexpected yet foolproof pre-show rituals and talked us through her best kept secret when it comes to travel hacks.
“Eye mask, all the time. A silk eye mask, the ones with the padding on the eyes,” the content creator recommends. “Half the time when I’m getting on a plane, my flights are at 6 a.m., and I didn’t end [the night before] till like 3 a.m., so there’s very little time to sleep.”
The Ohio native, who just released her debut single “Body Say,” mentions that she’s planning to do another round touring across college campuses in the fall, and eventually wants to expand to more West Coast appearances.
“I literally roll on to the plane half asleep, the TSA guy is probably [thinking] like, ‘Pulse check, are you O.K.?‘ Most of the time I’m not,” Pohl adds with a laugh. “I also bring the Peter Thomas Roth or the Hero Cosmetics eye mask. I put that on under the [physical] sleeping mask. Then I sleep, wake up and I’m in a new city. It’s pretty amazing.”
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Shop her two recommendations below.
Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch™ for Tired Eyes, $14.99 (herocosmetics.us)
This pack of six cooling, clean-ingredient hydrogel eye patches is formulated with tri-hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, panthenol and allantoin. It goes on with a slight milky hue and is ready to be removed when it turns transparent.
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Hydra-Gel Eye Patches, $55 (sephora.com)
This best-selling tub of of 30 pairs of eye patches is meant to hydrate with hylauronic acid and visibly improve the look of tired eyes, fine lines and under eye darkness. It is fragrance-free and created for all skin types.