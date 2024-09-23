Ilona Maher’s Body-Positive Reminder Is the Best Monday Motivation
Sometimes, even Olympic athletes and SI Swimsuit cover models feel less than secure in their own skin, and Ilona Maher is one of them. The 28-year-old Vermont native, who took home a bronze medal with the U.S. women’s Olympic rugby team this summer, then landed the cover of the September digital SI Swimsuit Issue, spoke out about her insecurities on Instagram on Sunday in the hopes of helping others feel less alone.
Maher stood before the camera in a cute blue printed bikini and told her 3.9 million followers that she wasn’t feeling “too body confident right now.”
“So, when I’m not feeling too body-positive, which I think is actually normal, it’s hard to love your body all the time and to think it’s just so amazing, even myself, I have problems with that ... what do I do?” she posed before listing out the following three things she does to get out of a funk.
“I try to remember what my body does for me, how strong it is.”
Whether going for a walk or run, lifting weights or dancing, Maher does something that involves moving her body to remind her of her own strength and capabilities.
“Remember that our bodies are constantly changing and will constantly change the rest of our lives.”
Maher reminded her followers that depending on what stage of your cycle you’re in, or simply what stage of life, your body will change. “I’m not working out as much as usual, so that’s why my body’s changing a little bit,” she added.
“Give yourself some grace.”
While training for Dancing With the Stars, Maher is not sticking to her typical workout routine, which has her feeling a bit off kilter. “I think it is hard for me in this time, my whole workout schedule has been off,” she shared. “I’m just dancing and not like running, you know, 500,000 meters every day.”
Maher ended her inspirational message of self-love with one final impactful statement: “Take a breath, remind yourself you’re beautiful. It’s O.K. if you’re going through these, it’s going to be ups and downs the rest of your life. I love you and thank you all for loving me.”