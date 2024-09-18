Fans React to Olympian Ilona Maher’s Exciting ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Debut
Last night was the Season 33 premiere of Dancing With the Stars, and SI Swimsuit stars Ilona Maher and Brooks Nader got off to a great start. Maher, our September digital cover star, and her dance partner, Alan Bersten, performed the Cha Cha to Shania Twain’s “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!” and received a total score of 18/30 from judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli.
With last night’s premiere, the 28-year-old Olympic bronze medalist became the first rugby player to compete on the show in its history, and Maher’s fans were thrilled to see her out there. The official DWTS Instagram account shared a carousel of images of the duo from their Sept. 17 performance to major fanfare.
“That’s how you make some noise! 👏🏼 ,” the caption read. “We think @shaniatwain would be proud of Ilona and Alan’s Premiere Cha Cha. ⭐️ #DWTS.”
“give her all the 10s!! whatever she wants!! give it to her!!” one fan gushed.
“Now that’s how it’s done!” actress and fellow DWTS contestant Tori Spelling cheered. “You are the total package @ilonamaher fun, moves, and inspirational confidence!”
“This is just the beginning!! Can’t wait to see your confidence grow and you blossom as a dancer Ilona 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼,” someone else added.
“Ilona - from a tall girl who struggled with her height, who still does sometimes, you are an incredible role model and inspiration 💜🙌🏼,” another user wrote.
“SHE HAS MY VOTE EVERY WEEK,” an additional fan stated.
Tune in next Tuesday, Sept. 24, for the next live episode of Dancing With the Stars at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+.