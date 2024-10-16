Why Inclusivity Brought Ashley Graham to the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Runway
Supermodel Ashley Graham made her Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show debut last night, and she chose to say “yes” to the opportunity due to the inclusivity measures the brand is undertaking, including extended sizing.
“For me, it’s exciting because their hope and dream is to go into extended sizes finally, and that’s why I said yes, because they really are thinking about everyone,” Graham told Entertainment Tonight. “And I really like to be a woman of my word and make sure that the people that I line up with, the companies that I line up with, are servicing the women who follow me that are larger.”
Graham, 36, hit the runway in a black bodysuit and panties, lacy robe and a gorgeous pair of floral-adorned wings. The 2016 SI Swimsuit Issue cover model is an outspoken body positivity activist who fights for inclusion on the runways, so it’s no surprise that her appearance on the catwalk hinged on a promise for inclusivity on the brand’s behalf.
“When I talked to the head of Victoria’s Secret and they ensured me that their hope and their plan is to have extended sizes, I said yes so that there could be more women that could see themselves represented on the runway because we did not see that during Fashion Month,” Graham told People.
In September, the mom of three used her platform to speak out on her desire to see diversity and representation on the runways during New York Fashion Week. She later made a plea for designers to feature plus-sized women on the catwalk throughout Paris Fashion Week.
“It takes designers, it takes editors, it takes journalism, it takes the casting directors, it takes everybody to pitch in and say, ‘Make the clothes, grade correctly, put the plus-sized models on the runway,’” she stated in an Instagram story in late September.
Women clearly felt seen and represented by Graham’s runway walk, as plenty chimed into the comments section of Victoria’s Secret’s Instagram post of the model fiercely strutting the catwalk.
“ICON 😮💨😮💨 thank you for having her represent all curvy women everywhere !!! 🦋,” 2021 Swim Search finalist Gabriella Halikas gushed.
“real women have curves ♥️,” someone else added. “i love it!”
“Ashley!!! The face, the hair, the strut, the SERRRVVVEE!!!!! Did DATT @ashleygraham,” actress-comedian Yvonne Orji cheered.
“I’m most excited about representing so many curvy women of all shapes and sizes on the runway,” Graham said in an Instagram post a few days ahead of Tuesday’s runway show. “And I’m just honored to be on the stage.”