Ashley Graham Advocates for Representation, Diversity During NYFW
New York Fashion Week is upon us, and that means A-listers are sitting front row at some of the most glamorous shows in town. It also means that celebrities are using their voices to speak up and speak out when it comes to what they hope to see on the catwalk this year.
Supermodel Ashley Graham is known for using her platform as an outlet for body positivity and inclusivity, and her Instagram post on Friday, Sept. 6 was no different. On the official first day of NYFW, the 36-year-old mom and three-time SI Swimsuit model expressed her desire to see diversity and representation on the runways this season.
“The conversation around the lack of curve representation that we see, we know and we feel is REAL. And I really hope designers are listening this season,” Graham wrote. “Something positive is brewing, and as we head into this season, I’m excited to hopefully see more curve models and better diversity on the runway. These conversations push the industry forward, and I’m hopeful for whats to come for#SS25.”
Alongside her motivational message, the Side Hustlers cohost shared a trio of images of herself clad in a colorful vintage Jean Paul Gaultier gown. Unsurprisingly, tons of Graham’s 21.4 million followers on the platform chimed into the comments section to praise her point of view.
“[You’re] such an inspiration to all women,” one fan gushed.
“Thank you! 👏,” someone else applauded.
“Yesssss please!!! More curves on the runway!!!” another user urged.
Earlier in the week, SI Swimsuit model and body neutrality advocate Sixtine made a similar plea to brands to showcase all bodies on the NYFW runways this year. Read about it here.