Brittany Arnett Believes Oral Care Deserves a Seat at the Beauty Table
We’re spotlighting inspiring female founders who are making waves in their industries. Female Founder Fridays is all about celebrating their stories—how they built their brands, the challenges they’ve overcome and the lessons they’ve learned along the way.
Brittany Arnett started her career on the beauty buying team at Bloomingdale’s, spending her days analyzing sales, coordinating events, launching new brands and testing every product she could get her hands on. But when it came time to brush her teeth, the experience fell flat.
“My oral care products were nothing like my skincare products—filled with cheap ingredients, in lackluster packaging, and only available in mass drugstores,” the 28-year-old tells SI Swimsuit. “There was no excitement with oral care, and that was showing up in my own habits, because I was terrible at taking care of my teeth.”
That disconnect sparked an idea: what if oral care could be just as elevated, intentional and effective as skincare?
Arnett began imagining a brand that paired beautiful packaging with innovative, clean ingredients and could be found well beyond the drugstore aisle. It marked the beginning of a five-year journey—through research, testing and iteration—that ultimately led to the launch of ARAME Luxury Oral Care. Today, the founder jokes that she’s finally excited to brush her teeth (and her dentist calls her a star patient).
Rooted in heritage, built for today
When Arnett first started shaping ARAME, her focus wasn’t on formulas or packaging logistics—it was on identity. The New Jersey native wanted to know exactly what the brand stood for before creating a single product. At first, she leaned toward convention, brainstorming French names that echoed the beauty industry’s legacy. Then she stopped herself. Why should her brand have to follow that path?
“Instead, I looked at my own cultural identity as an Assyrian-American with Mesopotamian roots – the Mesopotamians were actually the first known civilization to have oral hygiene practices [...] so I like to think that it’s in my DNA to care for teeth.”
That cultural background shaped every detail of ARAME. The brand’s name references Aram, an ancient Mesopotamian region, while its logo borrows from Aramaic, the language of its people. Even the toothpaste formula nods to history, incorporating miswak extract—a traditional oral care ingredient once used in its raw form as a tree branch frayed into a natural toothbrush.
Embedding her heritage was a way to celebrate an identity that she admits has often felt overlooked or misunderstood. Blending ancient wisdom with modern science gives ARAME depth, grounding its sleek design and luxury positioning in something personal and meaningful.
“I’ve always struggled with my own identity because it’s so little known, and a little confusing, so it’s really special to me to have this heritage represented in a unique way,” she shares.
Meet the products
ARAME’s debut lineup includes The Paste ($27), a fluoride-free toothpaste powered by nano-hydroxyapatite, xylitol and miswak extract to strengthen enamel and balance the oral microbiome and The Polish ($32), a gentle whitening treatment with papaya and pineapple enzymes that lift surface stains without sensitivity.
Both are vegan, cruelty-free and crafted to make brushing feel like a luxury ritual—also sold in a duo set for $54.
Food, community and the power of connection
Before ARAME, Arnett built a following through Toasted Table, her food-focused Instagram account showcasing brunch recipes and playful toast creations. It became an unexpected training ground for building the brand. “Starting a brand has only made me realize how important content is – you have to understand how and why trends pop off, think creatively, and dedicate the time and energy to creating quality content in order for your brand to succeed as well,” she explains.
The Georgetown University alum, who got her MBA from Harvard Business School in 2024, credits Toasted Table with teaching her how to read social media, experiment with formats and most importantly, connect with an audience. “It’s amazing how well you can connect with strangers on the internet,” she says. “But I’ve also had to learn the importance of putting away my phone and being out in the real world to fuel that creativity.”
She emphasizes balance: inspiration often comes from unplugging, whether that meant trying new restaurants to spark recipes or walking the streets of New York to see what people are buying and wearing.
Her love of food also naturally shapes ARAME. As much as she adores wine, coffee and sugar, she admits those indulgences are tough on enamel. That’s why the formulas behind ARAME are designed to protect against daily habits without compromising enjoyment.
“The Arame products are designed to fit into your life, enabling you to take better care of your teeth…so you can enjoy life to the fullest,” she says.
Everyday luxury, elevated by sustainability
Luxury is at the core of ARAME, but for Arnett, it’s not about exclusivity—it’s about joy in the everyday. For her, that means morning journaling, a long walk with a podcast, an afternoon coffee, and a skincare routine—the small rituals that make her feel grounded and spark joy. Now, she wants oral care to be part of that list.
She hopes customers go to bed at night and wake up in the morning feeling like “I get to brush my teeth” rather than “I have to.” That shift from routine to ritual is central to ARAME’s mission, reframing oral care as something people anticipate instead of rushing through.
Equally non-negotiable is sustainability. ARAME products meet strict clean standards, formulated without parabens, sulfates, titanium dioxide or other common additives found in most toothpastes. “It’s so crazy to me that we are using toothpastes full of ingredients that have known linkages to lung irritation, ulcers, and even cancer,” Arnett says. For her, oral health is inseparable from overall wellness, which made it essential to create products that are both safe and effective.
That insistence on quality is why ARAME took years of iteration to perfect. Arnett launched the brand this summer after five years of planning and testing, determined to debunk the idea that all-natural toothpastes either taste bad or underperform. By focusing on formulas that are both elevated and effective, she’s created products that link oral health to overall well-being—and turn brushing into a moment worth looking forward to.
Female Founder Q & A
What’s the best piece of advice you’ve received?
One of my bosses at Bloomingdale’s taught me the importance of “managing up,” specifically to consider what goals people I’m working with have and how I can help them achieve those goals. It reshaped how I started working with people more collaboratively, rather than solely focusing on myself, and made me a better report and leader as a result.
What do you wish you knew before starting your brand?
How much personal brand is involved. I wish I had built mine up much more before starting! Especially getting a headstart on TikTok building the brand—I feared I wouldn’t look “legit” if I was showing people the messy parts of the behind-the-scenes, but that’s not the case at all.
What was your “I made it” moment?
Everything is so new, so hopefully I have a lot more to go. But seeing our first run get delivered at my parents’ house was pretty surreal.
What has been the most unexpected challenge of running your business?
I’m a solo founder, and it gets lonely sometimes. I wish I had another person to gut-check my decisions with me.
What’s your favorite memory from starting the brand?
Giving my eldest niece her own set of products and seeing her light up. She was so excited and said, “I’m going to bring these with me everywhere!” and actually did. Although she’s 10, getting her approval that I’m “cool,” and seeing her so excited to show her friends what her Auntie made always makes me melt.