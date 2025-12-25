These SI Swimsuit Looks Prove Silver and Gold Belong in Your Wardrobe Just As Much As Your Holiday Decor
There’s no denying that the holidays are the perfect time to don silver and gold outfits. However, there’s no reason why this should be the only time of the year when you showcase these two mesmerizing colors. In fact, we argue that silver and gold should be worn year-round or, at least, once every season. Not convinced? Then maybe these Sports Illustrated Swimsuit looks will do the trick!
Why silver and gold are always in style
Silver and gold provide a timelessness that can’t be matched. And now that the holidays are underway, you'll see this duo more often than not. Let that fact serve as motivation to incorporate even more of the hues into your wardrobe. Without further ado, here are a few of our favorites from within the pages of the SI Swimsuit Issue.
Renee Herbert - Switzerland
When it’s time to bust out your most eye-catching outfits, pulling out something like Herbert's sparkly number is sure to get a round of applause. This set personifies festivity to a T, with the silver bead embellishments being akin to the silver ornaments on a Christmas tree.
Leyna Bloom - Dominica
Bloom’s gold one-piece swimsuit reminds us of just how luxe gold is in virtually any and every garment of clothing. This piece is likely your cup of tea if you prefer to look as expensive and high-grade as ever.
Olivia Brower - Scrub Island, British Virgin Islands
Wouldn’t you agree that Brower looks dazzling in this one-shoulder, silver one-piece? You can also be just like this model, the second you start embracing the fabulousness of silver. Trust us, you won’t regret it.
Tinashe - Hollywood, Fla.
There’s a reason why the star at the top of a Christmas tree is often gold. Feeling like a superstar comes naturally with the lively color, and Tinashe’s superstar status in this ensemble is practically exuding out of this flick.
Lori Harvey - Mexico
By now, we hope that you can’t get enough of silver. But if you’re in dire need of one more round, then Harvey’s two-piece should fix you right up. Her attire encapsulates all the things we adore about this shade, with the cool girl energy it offers being first on the list.
Katie Austin - Bermuda
The gold decorations on Austin’s ensemble immediately leave us captivated, especially because of the way they glisten underneath the sun. Not many colors can reflect nature’s beauty while still maintaining its own brilliance, but you can bet gold does that exceptionally well.
It’s high time you get in on why this duo is one of the best. As the new year approaches, make sure one of your resolutions is to look as dashing as ever in silver and gold masterpieces.