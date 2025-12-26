The Best Black and White Fashion Moments From SI Swimsuit Models This Month
While the holiday season is a time for glitz and glam, there’s also something to be said about the timeless elegance of black and white ensembles. Whether you’re gearing up for a festive shindig or are getting dressed for a family dinner, a monochromatic black or white ‘fit will never steer you wrong.
As always, SI Swimsuit models are leading the charge where fashion trends are concerned, and we’ve noticed that despite sparkles and sequins taking over our Instagram feeds lately, several women have also opted for more traditional hues throughout the month of December. These models, athletes, content creators and businesswomen have proven that an all black or fully white ensemble is anything but boring. Below, take a look at just a few of our favorites of late.
Angel Reese
While fans may be used to seeing the Chicago Sky forward in a jersey, Reese was the picture of elegance during Chanel’s Métiers d’Art Show in a New York subway in early December. The athlete’s black lacy set, paired with pointed-toe pumps and a Chanel purse made for an incredible look, head to toe.
Brooks Nader
Polka dots were hugely popular this summer, and stars like Nader prove that the fun print isn’t going anywhere now that winter has arrived. The SI Swimsuit legend seamlessly incorporated the pattern into her outfit for Z100’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 12, showcasing how a polka dot dress paired with tights and heels makes for a standout ensemble.
Kim Kardashian
Leave it to Kardashian, our 2022 SI Swimsuit Issue cover model, to make layers look sexy. The entrepreneur and mom of four opted for an all-black ensemble for the annual Hilton family Christmas party. Her look featured a lacy bra peeking out from underneath a floor-length black garment, along with a fur coat and pointed-toe black heels.
Alix Earle
The two-time SI Swimsuit star touched down in Miami for Art Basel earlier this month, and Earle showcased her trim figure in a unique and eye-catching white mini dress with an attached garter. Her bombshell blonde locks cascaded over her shoulders in soft waves, while the content creator and podcast host’s simple glam, including flirty lashes and a glossy lip, really pulled the look together.
Jordan Chiles
Chiles, an Olympic gymnast and 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue cover girl, looked like an absolute gift at the world premiere of Avatar: Fire and Ash in Hollywood earlier this month. The top of her ensemble was fashioned into a large bow, while the bottom bloomed into a feathered skirt. If ever there was a way to make holiday dressing incredibly chic, this is it.