From Olivia Dunne’s Cover to the SI Swimsuit Social Club, These Were Our Best Moments of 2025
As the end of 2025 nears, we’re eagerly looking ahead to everything 2026 will bring: new adventures, great fashion and, of course, the next SI Swimsuit Issue. However, before we turn the page and set those New Year’s resolutions, we think it’s important to first take a moment to look back on all that we’ve achieved in 2025.
From a trio of incredible digital covers to four women gracing the cover of the print edition this year and some incredible in-person events along the way, it was an incredible year to be part of the SI Swimsuit franchise. Our mission—for 2025 and otherwise—was best stated by editor in chief MJ Day in this year’s Editor’s Letter.
“Why do we show up every year with passion and purpose? Why do we continue to break boundaries and challenge norms?” she wrote. “The answer is simple: Because the why behind this brand runs deeper than just stunning imagery. It’s about creating a platform for stories that matter. Stories that inspire. Stories that change the way we see beauty, strength and authenticity.”
Below, we’re sharing just a few of the highlights as we wrap up 2025.
Brianna LaPaglia’s January digital cover
LaPaglia, a content creator and podcast host, helped us start off the year on a high note. She posed for our January 2025 digital cover in La Quinta, Calif., where she was photographed by Katherine Goguen. Going through a very public breakup at the time, the Boston native also provided some great inspiration for kicking off the year on a positive note by taking control.
“It’s a lot more than me looking quote-unquote hot in a swimsuit—it’s me reclaiming who I am as a woman, reclaiming my body and my decisions and my choices,” LaPaglia said at the time. “This cover is me being me again and taking control of my life. This is my body; my body isn’t that experience, and even though I’m not 100% in it right now, this is me. This doesn’t have anything to do with anybody else.”
The SI Party for Super Bowl LIX
In early February, several SI Swimsuit stars headed to New Orleans for football’s biggest weekend of the year. LaPaglia was accompanied by Jena Sims, Nicole Williams English, Camille Kostek, Ellie Thumann, Katie Austin, Christen Goff, XANDRA and Brooks Nader for the weekend of Super Bowl festivities, which included concerts, photo ops, a SiriusXM radio feature, gifting courtesy of SI Swimsuit House, VIP events and more. In case you missed it, relive the experience here.
Hailey Van Lith’s April digital cover
April was a great month for basketball player Hailey Van Lith. Not only did she land herself on SI Swimsuit’s digital cover, she was also the No. 11 overall pick in the WNBA Draft. Today, the Washington native is a member of the Chicago Sky, where she averages 3.5 points, 1.1 rebounds and 1.6 assists in the regular season. For her SI Swimsuit debut, Van Lith posed for photographer Taylor Ballantyne in Fort Worth—she the full gallery here.
2025 magazine launch and SI Swimsuit Social Club in New York City
To celebrate this year’s issue hitting newsstands in May, brand models, staff and A-list guests descended upon Manhattan to celebrate. After lighting up the Empire State Building, models attended an A-lister packed red carpet and after-party at the Hard Rock Hotel New York. That weekend, we hosted the first-ever SI Swimsuit Social Club, a two-day event in SoHo for members only that featured meet and greets, brand activations, panel events and more. Check out a recap of the inaugural event here.
Learn more about all 38 women featured in the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue, including 15 powerhouse athletes.
50 Cent’s performance at launch
Every year, magazine launch is a can’t-miss event, and this one was no different. After our brand models and celebrity guests walked the red carpet, they were treated to a party inside the Hard Rock Hotel New York, featuring food, drinks, dancing and a live performance by none other than rapper 50 Cent.
“Sports illustrated bad b------ every where what ! Me and Rob Gronk was chilling,” the musician wrote on Instagram following the event. “You know the vibes!”
Olivia Dunne lands the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue cover
Her third consecutive year in the fold, the retired gymnast earned front page honors. Following a rookie feature in Puerto Rico and her sophomore shoot in Portugal, Dunne posed for this year’s magazine in Bermuda, where she was photographed by Ben Watts. See the striking cover image here.
Lauren Chan poses for the 2025 cover in Jamaica
Three was clearly a lucky number this year, as Chan landed herself on the cover of this year’s issue following her third feature with the brand, too. While her rookie photo shoot was captured in the Dominican Republic, she posed for last year’s magazine in Mexico. Bermuda was the site of her cover-worthy spread this year. Find her cover pic here.
SI Swimsuit welcomes Jordan Chiles to the fold (and the front page)
As if Chiles didn’t have an impressive enough résumé already, she added “SI Swimsuit Issue cover model” to her repertoire with the publication of the 2025 issue. The Olympic gymnast was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton in Boca Raton, Fla., for the occasion. See Chiles’s cover here.
Actress Salma Hayek Pinault joins the SI Swimsuit cover model club
Rounding out this year’s four individual covers, Hayek Pinault posed for visual artist Ruven Afanador in Mexico. “ ... It never crossed my mind that one day I would be in [the SI Swimsuit Issue],” the From Dusk Till Dawn star stated while on set. “If somebody had told me I was gonna be in it at 58, I would have sent them to the madhouse, but the world has changed, and that’s exciting.” Check out her front-page image here.
SI Swimsuit at Swim Week
Right after launch week wrapped, SI Swimsuit models and staff jetted off to Florida for Swim Week and the brand’s runway show hosted at the W South Beach. Prior to the main event, SI Swimsuit hosted a brunch presented by MINI, a Beach Club pool party presented by Coppertone, a VIP dinner and an Apres Swimsuit Pool Party.
Brand models including Kostek, Thumann, Sims, Chiles, Austin, Chan, Williams English, Dunne, XANDRA, Achieng Agutu, Ali Truwit, Alix Earle, Denise Bidot, Ilona Maher, Jasmine Sanders and Penny Lane strutted the runway. Additionally, friends of the brand Bethenny Frankel, Midge Purce, Remi Bader and Stassi Schroeder modeled on the catwalk, along with 2025 Swim Search finalists Ally Mason, Dominique Ruotolo, Jilly Anais, Leticia Martinez, Raeann Langas and Tunde Oyeneyin.
Check out the highlights from the weekend-long event here.
Jessie Murph’s July digital cover
Following closely on the heels of Swim Week, where she performed on the SI Swimsuit runway, singer-songwriter Jessie Murph was named the brand’s July digital cover model. The “Blue Strips” singer was photographed in Key Biscayne, Fla., by Derek Kettela. Check out her retro-inspired cover image here.
Declaring Oyeneyin our 2025 Swim Search winner
In August, the Peloton instructor was named SI Swimsuit’s 2025 open casting call winner, and automatically became the first rookie revealed for the 2026 issue.
“My energy and my confidence in myself and the way that I show up in my body, it feels different,” she told us following her runway apperance during Swim Week. “ ... Like, I’ve already done the ultimate scary thing. Everything else just kind of feels easy now as it as it relates to just like putting yourself out there in your full body.”
SI Swimsuit’s Big 12 Tailgate Tour
This fall, we embarked upon a tour of Big 12 schools, including stops at the University of Arizona (on Saturday, Oct. 4) ,Texas Tech University (on Saturday, Oct. 11) and Texas Christian University (on Saturday, Nov. 8). The occasion called for some serious fun ahead of game day, and each stop featured a Batiste Dry Shampoo Styling Bar for students throughout the day and photo ops with fans ahead of kickoff. In case you missed it, check out the recap of all three stops here.
Making a major impact during Breast Cancer Awareness Month
This October, SI Swimsuit teamed up with Hard Rock International for the brand’s 26th annual PINKTOBER campaign in honor of breast cancer awareness. Brand stars Wiliams English, Sanders and Roshumba Williams participated in the initiative, while models and staff also came together in Hollywood, Fla., for an impactful dinner event that honored survivors, caregivers and advocates.
SI Swimsuit cruises into Texas for Formula 1’s U.S. Grand Prix
In late October, SI Swimsuit models and staff headed to the Circuit of the Americas in Austin for Formula 1’s U.S. Grand Prix. Kostek, Sims and Sanders were all on hand, where they cruised around Texas, courtesy of vehicles provided by MINI, to see the sights. Models also attended Sports Illustrated’s Circuit Series party and caught Sunday’s big race, where they witnessed Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing come out victorious. Check out the complete recap of events here.
Celebrating the holiday season with 12 Days of Swimsuit
We kicked off the month of December with an incredibly special sweepstakes offering this year: 12 Days of Swimsuit. Beginning on Dec. 1 and running through Dec. 12, we gave away some truly incredible gifts, from jewelry and skincare to bikinis and home decor. In case you didn’t win the daily giveaways, you can still shop each prize package here, and enter to win our grand prize giveaway, valued at $3,500, now through Dec. 31.
Cheering for talent achievements outside the fold
We love nothing more than watching SI Swimsuit models—both past and present—thrive in their careers and personal lives. Below are just a few highlights from these incredible women in 2025.
Earle’s runner-up status on Dancing With the Stars
A contestant on Season 34 of the reality television show this year, Earle, who posed for this year’s issue in Jamaica, came in second place with her pro partner, Val Chmerkovskiy. The two were bested only by Witney Carson and Robert Irwin, who took home the show’s coveted Mirrorball Trophy.
Chiles’s third-place finish on DWTS
Chiles also competed on this season of Dancing With the Stars, and she and her professional partner, Ezra Sosa, finished in third place. Take a peek inside the Olympic gymnast’s daily routine while she was filming, which was also packed with business meetings and online classes at UCLA.
Anna Hall’s heptathlon record
Hall, who posed for the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue at The Boca Raton in Boca Raton, Fla., won the Hypomeeting Götzis in Austria on Sunday, June 1, officially tying the record for the second-best heptathlon score in history. The professional athlete secured 7,032 total points at the event, including a 2:01.23 personal best in the 800 meter.
Several women nominated for ESPY Awards
Maher, Simone Biles, Gabby Thomas, Suni Lee, Lindsey Vonn, Nelly Korda, Alex Morgan, Sloane Stephens and Breanna Stewart were all nominated for ESPY Awards this year, and several women took home honors at the July ceremony. Biles was awarded the Best Championship Performance and Best Athlete—Women’s Sports, while Maher took home the ESPY for Best Breakthrough Athlete
Meanwhile, Lee was awarded Best Comeback Athlete, while Morgan was one of two recipients of the Icon Award, and Sloane Stephens received the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award.
Many brand models named to the Forbes top creators list
In addition to many powerhouse athletes, several SI Swimsuit models past and present were recognized for their content creation prowess this year. Dunne, Earle, XANDRA and Haley Baley all made the Top Creators List put out by Forbes in June.
Eileen Gu becomes the all-time leader in Freeski Park & Pipe World Cup
Earlier this month, the professional athlete became the winningest skier in the Freeski Park & Pipe World Cup history with 19 World Cup wins. Gu posed for the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue at The Boca Raton in Boca Raton, Fla., proving that she can also slay her poses in front of the camera.
Lindsey Vonn makes history ahead of 2026 Winter Olympics
Yet another SI Swimsuit model and athlete achievement in the books this year, Vonn became the oldest winner of a World Cup ski race in its 58 year history. She won the downhill event in St. Moritz, Switzerland, on Dec. 12, by 0.98 second.
Nader lands a reality show
In August, Brooks Nader and her sisters, Grace Ann, Mary Holland and Sarah Jane debuted their reality show, Love Thy Nader, on Freeform. The series—which featured some incredibly juicy moments—has already been greenlit for a second season.
Austin relaunches her wellness app
Austin, an SI Swimsuit regular and certified fitness trainer, rebranded her fitness platform to KA Daily in September, officially launching her new and improved workout and lifestyle platform for women. In addition to exercises, the app features a habit tracker checklist, meditations, expert-backed nutrition guides an dmore.
Goff becomes a mom
In July, Goff and her husband, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, became a family of three with the addition of their sweet daughter, Romy Isabelle. Watching the model thrive in her mom era has been absolutely precious!
Wedding bells for several SI Swimsuit models and their partners
While Chan tied the knot with her now wife, Hayley Kosan, in October, several other SI Swimsuit models got engaged this year. A month prior, Kamie Crawford shared that she’s heading toward the altar, as did former cover girl Yumi Nu. Korda was the most recent brand model to share news of an engagement, announcing she said “yes” to partner Casey Gunderson in November.