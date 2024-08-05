4 Floral Swimsuits We’re Shopping ASAP From the Frankies Bikinis Summer Sale
There’s nothing we love more than a summer bikini sale. And, there’s nothing more timeless than a little floral swimsuit. Frankies Bikinis is making all of our dreams come true with the brand’s summer sale section, which is full of gorgeous, colorful, girly two-pieces that scream “beach vacation” and “pool day.”
From halter tops and underwire styles to cheeky thong bottoms and hipster high-leg versions, the “it girl” swimwear brand, founded by Francesca Aiello, has truly got it all. But you have to act fast, as these cute bikinis won’t last long, especially while they are 30% to 50% off.
Shop our four favorite discounted suits below and view the full sale here.
Nick Floral Triangle Bikini Top, $37.50 and Ziggy Floral Skimpy Bikini Bottom, $40 in “Forever Flower” (frankiesbikinis.com)
This itty-bitty string bikini features a chic white base with the most adorable colorful mini flower print all over.
Bay View Floral Bralette Bikini Top, $47.50 and Dove Floral Classic Bikini Bottom, $63 in “Water Blossom” (frankiesbikinis.com)
This sporty, family-friendly set is adorable, timeless and super comfortable.
Cola Underwire Balconette Bikini Top, $69 and Hazel Floral Skimpy Bikini Bottom, $56 in “Seaside Farm” (frankiesbikinis.com)
This underwire style, full-coverage top features the cutest blue straps, while the barely-there bottoms allow you to leave the beach with the most perfect, minimal tan lines.
Diana Floral Halter Bikini Top, $40 and Laura High-Waist Cheeky Bikini Bottom, $54 in “Queen’s Bath” (frankiesbikinis.com)
This cheeky, best-selling set is popular for a reason. Put your own personal orange twist on Barbiecore and stay super trendy with this two-piece.