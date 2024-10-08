5 SI Swimsuit-Approved Suits on Sale for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days
Amazon Prime Big Deal Days are finally here. After much anticipation, the 48-hour event is in full-swing. Starting on Oct. 8 and running through Oct. 9, the site-wide sale features countless must-have items at discounted prices.
Given the sheer quantity of the deals, we know just how overwhelming Prime sales can be. With that in mind, we took the liberty of sifting through the site and pulling out some of our favorite swimwear looks that are on sale. While it may be October and not technically swimsuit weather, our mentality is simple: taking advantage of a good deal is never a bad idea. In other words, you should really get your hands on the following bikinis and one-pieces while supplies (and the discounts!) last.
Solid & Striped Women’s The Annemarie One-Piece, $95.99 (amazon.com)
One-pieces are back in style, and this black-and-white ribbed scoop neck swimsuit is the perfect way to introduce the style into your swimwear wardrobe. It’s simple, streamlined and ultra-flattering—what more could you want?
Montce Women’s Tori Bandeau Bikini Top, $95.99 and Women’s Paulina Bikini Bottoms, $73.49 (amazon.com)
From Olivia Culpo-approved swimwear line Montce, this two-piece is an absolute classic. The strapless O-ring top and high-waisted bottoms both come in a ribbed fabric, adding a little more intrigue to an otherwise minimalistic (in the best way) style.
Billabong Women’s Standard Tanlines One-Piece, $77 (amazon.com)
Extend Brat summer (and embrace the one-piece trend) with this pale green pick from Billabong. Its thin-strapped silhouette is made to be ultra-flattering—and easy on the tan lines, too.
CUPSHE Women’s One-Piece Swimsuit Sexy Black Cut-Out Scallop Trim Bathing Suit, $25.89 (amazon.com)
We all know that scalloped edges are an instant statement-maker, but nothing makes the case for the detail more than this one-piece from CUPSHE. Combined with the front cut-out, the hem detailing on this swimsuit makes it an absolute must-have.
Sports Illustrated Women’s Standard Ruffle Cutout Bralette, $29.85 and Women’s Standard Scoop Hipster Bikini Bottom, $24 (amazon.com)
We would be remiss not to include one of the stunning styles from Sports Illustrated’s Swim USA collaboration. This very swimsuit was sported by both Haley and Hanna Cavinder on the brand’s 2024 Miami Swim Week runway. If that isn’t recommendation enough, then the sweet ruched detailing, electric blue hue and flattering fit should be.