Our Favorite Swimwear From Sports Illustrated’s Swim USA Collaboration
This year’s SI Swimsuit Issue was significant for a whole host of reasons. For one, it marked the 60th anniversary of the magazine, which called for an impressive lineup of models and a big celebration.
But it also brought the launch of Sports Illustrated’s new swimwear line. The 83-piece collection was designed and produced in collaboration with Swim USA, a leader in women’s swimwear. It features bikinis, one-pieces and cover-ups in a variety of vibrant colors and patterns.
To celebrate the launch, SI Swimsuit put some of the swimwear on the Miami Swim Week runway. Between a chic, strappy one-piece, which rookie Achieng Agutu rocked on the catwalk, and a pair of matching ruched bikinis sported by Haley and Hanna Cavinder, the collection was well-represented. But there’s so much more to see, too. For a look at the full collection, head to Amazon, the exclusive retailer of the collaboration.
With prices ranging from $30 to $60 and sizes from XS to XXL, the swimwear makes for a great summer purchase.
Sports Illustrated Women’s Cut-Out One-Piece with Wrap Tie Detail, $60 (amazon.com)
Agutu modeled this hot pink one-piece on the runway. With chic front cut-outs, this strappy number is a stunning pick for summer.
Sports Illustrated Women’s Multiway Convertible Triangle Bikini Top, $30 and Women’s Standard String Tie Side Bikini Bottom, $27.47 (amazon.com)
A classic triangle bikini top and tie-side bottoms, this set is made all the more fun by the neutral print, aptly named “Wild Stripes.”
Sports Illustrated Women’s Standard Ruffle Cut-Out Bralette, $40 and Women’s Standard String Tie Side Tanga Bikini Bottom, $35 (amazon.com)
Haley and Hanna Cavinder could not have done a better job of putting this vibrant swimsuit on display on the Miami Swim Week runway. Available in five different colors or prints, the ruched top and bottoms are practically made for a bright, sunny summer vacation.
Sports Illustrated Women’s Strapless One-Piece With Adjustable Side Cut-Outs, $60 (amazon.com)
Another of our favorites, this one-piece features a removable strap and cinchable side cut-outs. While we love all five of the colors and prints that it comes in, this deep gray shade (“Storm”) has to be at the top of our list.
Sports Illustrated Women’s Standard Crochet Maxi Dress With Slit, $46.13 (amazon.com)
Nothing’s better than a lightweight cover-up that gives your swimwear the moment it deserves. This knit maxi is sheer, keeping you cool at the same time that it shows off your chic bikini or one-piece underneath.