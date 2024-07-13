A Breakdown of All Seven of Serena Williams’s Glamorous, Fierce ESPY’s Looks
Serena Williams traded her signature tennis ensemble for seven stunning, fierce, glamorous looks at the Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Awards on July 11. And, we’re so obsessed with all of them, we had to do a little breakdown of each time she served throughout the evening (pun intended, of course.) The professional tennis player, who hosted the 2024 ESPYs in Los Angeles’s Dolby Theater, delivered phenomnal outfits, hilarious tasteful jokes and the performance of a lifetime, that almost lives up to the 23-time Grand Slam champion’s on-court game.
Hot Host
She started the night off by turning up the glitz and glam in an Old Hollywood-inspired black gown featuring a silver bedazzled bust detailing. Hair guru Angela Meadows, who expertly styled the 42-year-old’s locks with each new ensemble on Thursday using Wella Professionals products, knew the red carpet look just had to turn heads.
“I wanted to give her an old Hollywood glam inspired look to set the stage for this momentous night. The chic, classic bombshell waves build up hype for the incredible looks we have planned throughout the rest of the awards ceremony,” Meadows, who has been working with Williams for a longtime said.
Pop Star-Inspired Micro Mesh Moment
The mom of two, who shares her kids Olympia and Adira with husband Alexis Ohanian, turned up the heat in this figure-hugging long-sleeve mesh dress featuring a flattering corsetted bodice. The hairstylist calls these beautiful, sassy, voluminous waves “pop star curls.”
Mermaid Scales and an Updo
This phenomenal, fierce Ferragamo gown might be our favorite. Shoutout to stylist and image architect Kesha Mcleod for crafting this luxurious outfit, and the WYN beauty brand founder for pulling it off...though we’re not surprise by her flawless execution.
Sister Slay
Serena and Venus Williams rocked the blazer dressed of our dreams for a powerful sister duo moment.
Barbiecore and Pincurls
The mom of two little girls, of course, had to pay tribute to Barbiecore in this custom beaded Galia Lahav mini dress, crafted to perfection to include the most flattering sweetheart neckline and asymmetrical feathered hem. Our favorite part is the multicolored bejeweled diamond necklace.
Red Hot Leather Look
This red leather double-breasted Versace mini with shoulder pads screams iconic, especially when it’s paired with fine statement jewelry from Eric Mavani and Jimmy Choo heels.
Tinkerbell-Coded After-Party
After a long night of full glam, stilettos, outfit changes and being most enthusiast, funny and radiant host, the SI Swimsuit model slipped into something a little more comfortable and trendy, paired it with sneakers and let loose at the after-party.