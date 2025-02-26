The Ab-Flaunting White Bandeau Bikini Nina Agdal Wore in Belize Is Now on Sale
Temperates are finally starting to get a little bit warmer on the East Coast, meaning fashion lovers are feeling inspired to start buying some swimwear for the year. As we look ahead to spring and summer, there’s no reason to wait to start purchasing your next bikini—especially when the item is on sale. Here at SI Swimsuit, we’re always looking out for the newest trends when it comes to beachwear, but we also know that some styles transcend the test of time and never go out of style.
That said, we often look back at some of our favorite photo shoots of the past years, looking for inspo that we can recreate today. And, if we’re lucky, some of the items worn in past magazine issues are still available to buy. If we’re even luckier, they’ll now be on a discount. That’s exactly the case for one of the gorgeous white two-pieces Nina Agdal wore for her Belize feature last year. The 32-year-old Danish model and SI Swimsuit legend returned to the pages in 2024 to be photographed by Derek Kettela, creating a truly unforgettable spread of images.
One bikini Agdal wore has a prime spot on our 2025 swimwear vision boards, as it looks so sophisticated and timeless yet feminine and flirty. Without a doubt, it’s the gold shell detail on the bandeau top that makes this two-piece one of a kind. From the brand Korobeynikov, this bikini, sold as a set, would be a total winner for any beach or poolside trip.
Lycra Bikini Set Bandeau Top and Bottom Metal Shell Decor White, $180 (korobeynikov.store)
Agdal made her debut with SI Swimsuit back in 2012 with a simply stunning feature on Desroches Island, Seychelles. She’s since become a total brand staple—even landing the coveted SI Swimsuit “legend” status—having posed for 10 total shoots.
Also in 2024, she appeared in the special Legends photo shoot in celebration of the magazine’s 60th anniversary, posing alongside other brand icons in Hollywood, Fla. for Yu Tsai’s lens. Throughout her years with the magazine, the Hillerød, Denmark-born beauty also landed the cover over a decade ago for the 50th anniversary, sharing the honor with Chrissy Teigen and Lily Aldridge.
In this new era of life, which also includes becoming a first-time mom, Agdal is taking adulting head-on. “I’m engaged, so I’m really excited for the next chapter in my life. Family, marriage and just doing that whole thing of adulthood, which is so new to me,” she told SI Swimsuit on set last year when asked what she’s most excited about. “Growing up is fun, I’m doing it!”
Since making her brand comeback last year, Agdal gave birth to her daughter Esmé Agdal, who she shares with her fiancé, internet personality Logan Paul.