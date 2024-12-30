Nina Agdal and Logan Paul Share Adorable Rare Glimpse Into Family Life With Daughter Esmé, Jake Paul
Amid the holiday season, celebrities continue to bless their followers with new updates on their festivities and reflections on their years as 2024 comes to an end. Whether we’ve seen photos from the kitchen of great-looking holiday food and beverages or ‘fit checks of holiday formalwear, it’s always so fun to get a glimpse of our favorite pop culture personalities’s personal lives. And when it comes to new parents Nina Agdal and Logan Paul, their lives as of late have been kept a bit more private than usual, understandably, as they spend time with their daughter Esmé.
The pair, who got engaged in July 2023 and announced their pregnancy in April 2024, welcomed their baby girl this September. And while we’ve gotten a couple of glimpses of their newborn on social media since then, the pair was really ready to show off their beautiful daughter this holiday season. With such an adorable and festive outfit like the one she donned below, we understand why. In the Instagram carousel shared to both Agdal and Paul’s accounts, the family looked happier than ever when enjoying the holiday season.
“A Paul Family Christmas,” Paul captioned the post shared with his 27.2 million followers and Agdal’s 1.9 million.
The first shot in the post above is definitely our favorite, seeing the SI Swimsuit legend rock a black and white pin-stripe mini-dress featuring a collar on top and ruffles at the bottom, black tights and her hair up in a ponytail. Paul wore a brown fuzzy sweater with black criss-cross ties and black pants. Esmé, however, stole the show in her sweet red and black dress, red long-sleeved shirt underneath, a white bib and an adorable red flower headband.
Some of the other slides in the carousel include photos of Paul’s brother Jake Paul and other family members as the family opened gifts, played sports and goofed around.
The post received over 650,000 likes and over 1,000 comments, with fans and friends flocking to the comments section to drop their love for the couple.
“What a beautiful baby!” professional wrestler Nattie Neidhart wrote.
“This is so wholesome🥹🥰,” a fan commented.
“Watching Logan growing up and watching him now makes me happy he found home 🏠,” another added.
“Esme looks like Nina so much!” another fan wrote.
When Agdal returned to the pages of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit this year as an official brand legend, posing alongside 26 other icons for photographer Yu Tsai in Hollywood, Fla., she highlighted how excited she was to start a family—before announcing her pregnancy. “I'm engaged, so I’m really excited for the next chapter in my life,” the Danish model, 32, said. “Family, marriage and just doing that whole thing of adulthood, which is so new to me. Growing up is fun, I'm doing it!”
Agdal also posed for the 2024 SI Swimsuit issue with another photo shoot, that time in Belize with photographer Derek Kettela.
We can’t wait to see what 2025 brings for Agdal and Paul!