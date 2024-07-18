Adicora’s New Swimwear Line Is a Beachy Take on Trending Tenniscore
Swimwear brand Adicora is jumping on the rise of tenniscore and the brand is absolutely nailing the its new capsule collection.
The new drop, aptly titled “Country Club Chic,” features two new colorways that come in a one-piece version and a bikini with two separate bottom styles, as well a matching cover-up skirt for each hue. According to a press release, the new collection is a “sophisticated nod to clean lines, flattering cuts, and color blocking [that] embodies quiet luxury. Imagine silhouettes that flatter every figure, crafted from materials as luxurious as they feel.”
The brand, founded by Venezuelan designer Niveen Carrero, and named after her favorite beach in the South American country, has maintained its mission to inspire and empower women through fashion-forward, confidence-boosting swimwear while creating high-quality pieces with the finest fabrics. Adicora takes pride in customer service, creativity and accessibility.
Shop some of our favorite items below, and check out the full site at adicoraswimwear.com.
Celeste Top, $105 and Celeste Wide Band Bottom, $108 (adicoraswimwear.com)
The baby blue and white combo is simply perfect for your cottagecore, girly summer.
Medina Top, $105, Medina Bottom, $108 and Tutti Skirt, $196 (adicoraswimwear.com)
This magenta and orange set has the simplicity of a solid color, but the drama of a bold, patterned suit and will make you stand out in the best way possible.
Cielo One-Piece, $225 (adicoraswimwear.com)
This strappy, open back swimsuit might be one of our favorite one-pieces ever. It features the most flattering low, scoop neckline while keeping you secure and sculpted in all the right places.