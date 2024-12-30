Alex Cooper Was a Festive Fox in Red Satin Corset Mini Dress, Matching Tights for the Holidays
Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper went full red for her latest holiday outfit, and although it may be too daring for some, many cannot wait to try and emulate the full look.
The 30-year-old took to her Instagram, @alexandracooper, to showcase her festive look last week. She looked ravishing in the bright red satin corset mini dress she paired with red tights and red pigalle heels, creating a monochromatic look from the neck down. Cooper broke up the red with a black bandana on her head and a black scarf that she tied around her neck in the second and following photos, along with black sunglasses. Her final cherry on top was a brown floral clutch that she used as the perfect side accessory to make her outfit pop.
Dripped out from head to toe, this holiday look from Cooper may go down as one of her most memorable of 2024.
From her incredible look that impressed many to shoutout to fans in a simple yet effective “Merry Christmas Dads ❤️🎄" caption, her post is exactly what her day-one fans needed to end the year on a good note.
“You look actually incredible,” one comment expressed.
“You’re unreal,” a second comment wrote.
“Merry Christmas to our favorite father 😘,” another replied back to her caption.
Cooper had yet another great year for her award-winning podcast show in 2024. She had an array of guests, ranging from celebrities like Hailey Bieber, Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie to Christina Aguilera, Nelly Furtado and Katy Perry. The podcast even featured Vice President Kamala Harris as a very special guest star to speak on very important women’s rights issues like abortion and other political topics ahead of the election.
Her success led to her landing the cover of Forbes magazine this year, serving as an inspiration for those who want to follow in her footsteps.
Although Call Her Daddy is, of course, her claim to fame, Cooper has also secured deals with notable brands along with other side hustles. Case in point: Unwell Hydration, a beverage brand that she just founded which aims to supply consumers with the ultimate hydration.
Unwell Hydration will officially be available for everyone to try when it launches on Jan. 1 in Target stores nationwide. Upon launch, the flavors of orange hibiscus, strawberry and mango citrus will introduce the world to Cooper’s refined tastes.
Starting off 2025 with the launch of a new brand is certainly one of the best ways to ensure that the year is looking bright.