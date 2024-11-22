Alex Cooper Lands Cover of ‘Forbes,’ Encourages Women to Break Boundaries, Follow Their Own Path
Alex Cooper just added another monumental achievement to her resume: landing the cover of Forbes. The 30-year-old podcast host, entrepreneur and media mogul, who celebrated her milestone birthday in August, shared the exciting news on Instagram, reflecting on her journey from rock bottom to the top of the industry.
“I’m on the cover of Forbes 🥹 6 years ago I was fired from my job, cheated on & dumped all in the same week. I felt so incredibly lost. But thankfully, that all led me to starting Call Her Daddy - and the DADDY GANG. I’ll never forget the countless people (mainly men) who criticized me, disrespected me and told me I’d never get anywhere with my dream,” she captioned a post announcing the accomplishment, including the fierce cover image and tons of behind the scenes content from the photo shoot. “LADIES this is your reminder it’s not cringe, embarrassing or delusional to push for what you believe in, especially when there is seemingly not a clear path. When people tell you you’re crazy for starting something different… you are probably on the right track. To everyone who has supported me and to those who have doubted me… I love you all and thank you for pushing me to never give up. Thank you to everyone who helped make this happen❤️.”
The Pennsylvania native’s meteoric rise began with her unfiltered and wildly popular podcast Call Her Daddy, which she launched in 2018. Known for its candid discussions on dating, relationships, sex and female empowerment, the show quickly became a cultural phenomenon, especially among Gen Z and millennial women. Today, the show is one of the most successful in the world, with Cooper securing an unprecedented exclusive $60 million deal with Spotify in 2021 and $125 million with SiriusXM this year.
Additionally, as the founder of Gen-Z-targeted media company, Trending, Cooper has continued to expand her empire alongside her husband, Matt Kaplan. She has also launched the Unwell Network, a platform that’s already home to four hit podcasts: Hot Mess with Alix Earle, Pretty Lonesome with Madelaine Argy, Boyfriend Material with Harry Jowsey and In Your Dreams with Owen Thiele.
She also went on her Unwell Tour this year, traveling all over the country sharing her story, bringing out guest stars, conducting interviews on stage and hosting musical performances, and she hosted a show with NBC live streaming and offered commentary with guest athletes during the Paris Olympics.
The Boston University alumnus teased that while next year is, obviously shaping up to be an epic one (though it might be hard to top her phenomenal, incredibly successful 2024), she has one last surprise coming out on Dec. 4.