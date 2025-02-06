Alex Cooper Nails Sheer Sequined Look for New Magazine Cover
Alex Cooper is no stranger to a high-glam, high-impact editorial moment and her latest Marie Claire cover might just be her most dazzling yet. The Call Her Daddy host, who’s built an empire on candid conversations and fearless ambition, stunned in a sheer sequined David Koma shirt and skirt, exuding both elegance and edge. The look, styled by Sue Choi, was accessorized with chunky statement earrings and a bold ring from Alexis Bittar.
Shot by photographer Joelle Grace Taylor, the editorial is a masterclass in the balance between sultry and sophisticated, a theme that the 30-year-old embodies not only in her style choices but in the way she’s revolutionized the podcasting industry. The feature arrives on the heels of a career-defining era for the media mogul, who recently expanded her portfolio with the Unwell Network, inked a massive new media deal, landed on the cover of Forbes, launched a drink brand and started a curated music channel.
“Proud of this year. Proud of what’s to come 🥹 THANK YOU @marieclairemag for this gorg cover❤️ and more than anything, thank you to the Daddy Gang. I wake up every day motivated to create because of you. Ily4lyfe,” she captioned an Instagram post with pics from the glamorous photo shoot and thanked her fans.
But behind the sparkle of her cover shoot, Cooper’s interview reveals the unrelenting drive that has catapulted her to the top. “I do think anyone around me in business would say, ‘Alex Cooper is tough to work for because she will not bend if it does not make sense for her and her brand and her audience,’” she shared. “I know what’s best for me. I will listen to people and I will sit in rooms and I will go back and forth and have good dialogues, but my gut has mostly never been wrong.”
In her fifth year of dominating the podcast charts, the Pennsylvania native is proving that success doesn’t mean sacrificing individuality.
Cooper’s unshakeable instincts have been the backbone of Call Her Daddy since its launch in 2018, turning what began as a raw, unfiltered discussion on dating and relationships into a cultural powerhouse. Now, she’s doubling down on creating spaces where bold, unapologetic women can thrive. “I understand a calm, loving, more quiet woman is easier to digest, but I want future generations to easily be able to acknowledge and lift up other women that are going for it,” she explained. “I don’t think we’ve cracked the code on how to embrace and celebrate and trust women who are running companies or who are leaning into the fact that they are a boss.”