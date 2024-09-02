Alex Morgan’s Gingham Two-Piece Is the Best Trendy Suit for Late Summer
All summer, we’ve been talking about the fluctuations in swimwear trends. Haven’t you heard? Animal print is back in, and we’re loving it.
But here’s the thing about big, bold prints. Like anything else non-traditional, their popularity comes and goes. Some summers, simple and solid hues are the talk of the town. Others, it’s animal print or polka dot everything.
All of this to say, big prints are back in style. This year, the SI Swimsuit Issue leaned into the return of bold swimwear. Whether in the form of soft feminine styles or moody, loud animal print, patterns were the name of the game.
It wasn’t the first time that the brand’s fashion editors have leaned into loud styles for the magazine. Like everything else, the styling follows the lead of the moment’s trendsetters. So, back in the mid-2010s, when vibrant colors and big patterns were popular, that’s exactly what could be found within the pages of the magazine.
Take, for example, Alex Morgan’s 2014 photo shoot in Guana Island. There, the USWNT star wore a variety of bright blue swimsuits, at least one of which is still available for purchase. Reminiscent of one of Olivia Dunne’s 2024 looks, the Ola Vida Gingham Print Bikini ($185) that Morgan wore in the British Virgin Islands is—10 years later—certainly back in style.
Ola Vida Gingham Print Bikini, $185 (shop.olavidaswimwear.com)
Gingham is nothing if not a bold print, and this two-piece from Ola Vida does gingham so well. With contrasting straps, this light blue set could not be sweeter—or a better pick to add to your new rotation of bold swimwear for late summer.