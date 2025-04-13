Alexis Ren Is the Dreamiest Mermaid in Colorful Satin Gown, Beach Waves
Alexis Ren is bringing pure mermaid magic to our feeds yet again. The 2018 SI Swimsuit model, who made her debut with a Yu Tsai shoot in Aruba, just dropped a stunning vacation carousel—and every slide is a masterclass in her dreamy, distinctive aesthetic. Her flawless fashion sense has us falling in love all over again.
In the cover snap, the Dancing With the Stars alum stunned in a striking green, purple and blue satin gown featuring a subtle snakeskin print. The body-skimming silhouette and draped cowl neckline hugged her frame perfectly, while a stack of bold gold bangles, chunky stud earrings and dainty rings added a dose of bohemian edge. Her long, golden blonde locks—nearly to her hips—were styled in effortless, tousled beach waves, and her glam was glowy and fresh with rosy blush, feathered brows and a glossy mauve lip.
The Easy A podcast cohost included a behind-the-scenes snap of her wardrobe, giving fans a peek inside a dreamy closet full of archival pieces, colorful gowns and Y2K-coded peep-toe heels from Raffe Vintage.
In a later video slide, the content creator, who began modeling for Brandy Melville at 13 and rose to fame at 15 by sharing travel bikini content on Tumblr, radiated casual charm while playing pool in a flirty halter sundress. The breezy floral number swayed with her every move.
“Oh my Cavalli!!” she captioned the carousel, referencing the breathtaking Roberto Cavalli gown.
“beautiful,” Saphira Walzer commented.
“Love😍,” Frida Aasen Chiabra chimed.
“This!!! Can we travel together please!!,” Lara Quinn exclaimed.
The 28-year-old’s personal style continues to reflect her evolving sense of self, and her ability to make every setting feel like a main character scene. And if there’s one thing that’s clear from her latest post, and her constant slew of jaw-dropping travel images, it’s that Ren’s vacation wardrobe is in a league of its own. Mermaidcore has never looked so real.
Today, Ren uses her platform to encourage wellness and advocate for mental health awareness and resources. The Latency and Enforcer actress launched her virtual community, We Are Warriors, in 2021.
“I keep my spirit healthy by surrounding myself with good friends, taking care of my body, and staying connected to nature. Writing, dancing, cooking, and laughing a lot are essential parts of my routine. I also make it a point to celebrate life and go out of my way to create memorable moments that I know I’ll cherish,” she shared.