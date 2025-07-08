Alexis Ren Heats Up the Holiday Weekend With Festive Sets, Mini Dresses and More
We have about 361 days until next Fourth of July (but who’s counting?), and Alexis Ren is already inspiring our 2026 holiday mood board.
The SI Swimsuit model and former Rookie of the Year—who touched down in Aruba for her 2018 debut with the magazine—shared several looks from the warm-weather weekend on Instagram on Sunday, and we’re having a hard time picking our favorite.
In the post’s cover slide, Ren sported a red and white striped set featuring an itty-bitty bandeau top and low-waisted maxi skirt. Pairing the look with oversized sunnies, dainty rings and a set of gold earrings, the bronzed babe soaked in the sunshine.
“Jaw on the ground,” one commenter wrote.
“Girl you’re unreal 😭,” another user agreed.
“Biggest angel 😍,” a fan wrote. “Will never understand how a woman can be sooo beautiful.”
In a separate look, Ren ditched the stripes for a solid one-shoulder mini dress. REVOLVE shared the deets of her dreamy ensemble, crediting the garment as Helsa’s The Seline Dress with Bows ($369), which the model paired with classic ivory pumps.
But those weren’t the only outfits that caught our eye. Lounging in the summer heat, Ren repped a gingham off-the-shoulder cropped top and a ruffled white maxi skirt. Then, she switched the mood for a night on the town where she matched a basic white tank with a flowy cherry red mini skirt and strappy pumps.
Throughout the weekend, Ren also incorporated pieces from her own Sereia jewelry line. The brand—which launched on May 15—features rings, necklaces, earrings, bracelets and so much more. As for its founder, the model’s newest endeavor is a testament to her unwavering determination, a trait she has always embraced.
“I’m very ambitious when it comes to business,” Ren told Vogue in 2017. “I like challenges and I hate being categorized, it’s always been a thing of mine. It’s about not limiting myself and believing that I’m capable of all these things.”
And while she continues to soar to new heights in her career in the public eye, Ren is also taking time to slow down and recenter her goals.
“I spent so much of my twenties trying to figure out life and getting to know it, trying to get to the source and finding my purpose and all this really deep work,” she told Flaunt Magazine. “Whereas now, I feel like the work is in getting back to the child-self of learning new things, having fun [...] The real evolution is knowing that you were perfect to begin with.”