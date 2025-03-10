Alexis Ren Shows Off Sculpted Abs in Micro Crop Top and Flared Jeans for New Campaign Video
Alexis Ren is making fans do a double take with her latest collaboration with Abrand Jeans. In the new video shared by the model and content creator, she rocks a stylish pair of baggy flare jeans that everyone who loves denim absolutely needs to get their hands on. But the denim isn’t the only aspect that wows in this post.
In addition to the light wash low-rise flare jeans, Ren dons a white ultra-cropped shirt with the words “hot mess” displayed on the front. Being described as a hot mess is far from the truth, as not everyone can make a classic white tee and jeans ensemble look this sexy. But leave it to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model—who made her debut in Aruba in 2018—to do it effortlessly.
Closing this look is a pair of shiny, chocolate brown open-toed shoes. This accessory not only keeps the outfit very sophisticated but also very flashy, as its introduction of a color so earthy is like a breath of fresh air. As one of her “favorite” jeans, this item is not only a want but a need for those looking for a new pair that fits just right and looks even better.
Ren’s new collection with Abrand Jeans is currently available with multiple styles ranging from $88 to $98.
Denim looks absolutely fabulous on Ren. But then again, this seems to go for every article of clothing she rocks, especially flowy dresses from the brand Camilla. Ren recently modeled for the brand, wearing garments that give off the vibe of super chill yet fashion-forward travelers who find themselves transported in the world of HBO’s The White Lotus.
For the recent campaign, seen in the Instagram post below, the Santa Monica, Calif. native wore a patterned deep plunge dress with the perfect amount of color and shape to create a statement piece that can be worn for a swanky vacation in the tropics. The same sentiments can be held for her second look, a darker-themed one-sleeve tent dress. If the first look was more daytime-oriented, then the second is most certainly for the nighttime as its dark base and loud designs are sure to complement the moonlit sky.
The third and final look for this feature is a fun and flirty white and blue mini dress with a cute dark blue buckle going across the waist. This look has the aura of the happy-go-lucky White Lotus character who somehow makes it to the end by just having a good time and looking cute in every situation. Ren’s partnership with Camilla gets 10s across the board!
From a pair of flared jeans to a sea of fun dresses, there is no look that Ren can’t pull off. Whatever she wears next, it’s sure to be a smash hit.