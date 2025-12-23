Dua Lipa Is the Reigning Queen of Swimwear in New Vacation Snapshots
Dua Lipa is squeezing in a pair of swimwear looks before the calendar year comes to a close and, of course, we're here for it. The 30-year-old pop star donned two printed bikinis in a 16-image carousel, which she shared on Instagram on Sunday, and one of them featured a pattern that is more than familiar in the pages of SI Swimsuit.
For her cover slide, the singer donned a black, string suit featuring a plaid trim. In its consecutive image, Lipa knelt in the sand in a cheetah-print set, before sporting the pattern again on a ruffled maxi dress in slide eleven.
You can check out some of Lipa’s best bikini moments here!
“my suitcase stays packed,” Lipa wrote in the caption of her Sunday post. This time, it was packed for a bae-cation with her fiancé, Callum Turner, in Mexico—TMZ reported. The trip comes just under three weeks after Lipa wrapped up her Radical Optimism world tour. During her last of three shows in Mexico City, she beamed over the endeavor that graced stages worldwide throughout most of 2025.
“This tour has been the most beautiful and fulfilling experience of my career so far, and so much has changed in my life from the conception of this record to this very moment here, performing across Asia, Australia, America, Europe, UK, Latin America,” Lipa told her audience during the final performance on Dec. 5.
She later added, “I’m really excited for whatever this next chapter brings, and I’m so ready for it in every way, but I feel incredibly lucky knowing that I’ll carry the memories and the laughter and the friendships from this journey with me for the rest of my life.”
We’re also making a strong prediction that more cheetah print swimwear will be spotted in the new year. Seen on SI Swimsuit models like Achieng Agutu, Olivia Dunne, Ilona Maher and Ellie Thumann on the shores of Bermuda in 2025, the statement style has a major moment in the magazine’s latest issue. And if you’re looking to add it to your wardrobe for your next winter vacation—or prepping your summertime staples ahead of schedule—we’ve got you covered with a mini lookbook inspired by the group of brand staples.
Achieng Agutu
Ellie Thumann
Olivia Dunne
Ilona Maher
For more SI Swimsuit content directly in your Google feed, add us as a preferred source!