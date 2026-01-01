Paige Spiranac Is Ready to Stylishly Swing Into 2026 With Her Latest Video
Look out, 2026! Paige Spiranac is coming into the new year swinging—literally.
The golf content creator and two-time SI Swimsuit model—who posed for the brand back in 2018 with a dazzling photo shoot in Aruba before reuniting with the team in 2024, when she was officially crowned an SI Swimsuit Legend—took to Instagram on Wednesday, Dec. 31, to share a video of her swing with her 4 million followers, captioning the slow motion clip, “Here’s to more golf in 2026🚀.”
For the video, the model sported a classic Spiranac golf-ready ensemble, complete with bright red leggings and a white zip-up top, accessorizing with a single blue golfing glove. She left her blonde tresses down for the demonstration, opting for a dewy, natural-looking glam when it came to her makeup. As she swung her club, The Rolling Stones’ iconic tune “Start Me Up” played overhead.
“Cheers to you! Keep being you! ❤️,” one fan praised in the comment section, with another adding, “Will there be more lesson videos in 2026? I’ve made a few helpful changes, especially to the short game, thanks to your advice. Would be great to get more. Thanks!”
And that’s a particularly apt question, as Spiranac has posted plenty of helpful tips and tricks on how to improve your golf game throughout 2025.
The athlete regularly uses her social media platforms and YouTube channel to share information about the sport, with her videos covering a wide range of topics. Over the year, she’s discussed everything from how to get out of a slump to the best bras to wear for optimum comfort while on the course.
However, Spiranac took a break from posting toward the end of the year before returning to social media in the last few weeks—and she recently chatted with SI Lifestyle about what she was aiming to accomplish with her online platform moving into 2026.
“ I really want to get back into finding the joy of creating,” Spiranac told the brand. “I feel that I’ve been doing [content creation] for such a long time that you start to just get in a rhythm and there’s nothing wrong with that, but trying new things, saying ‘yes’ to new opportunities, creating different types of content, just kind of pushing myself outside my comfort zone, that’s something I really want to try to do in 2026.”
No matter what Spiranac has in store for fans in 2026, one thing’s for sure: they’ll be ready and grateful for any tips that might help improve their game!