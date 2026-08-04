In Honor of Caroline Marks’s Engagement, We’re Throwing It Back to the Athlete’s Best SI Swimsuit Photos

Congratulations to Caroline Marks! The professional surfer and two-time Olympian announced her engagement to Daniel Rosenberg on Instagram on Friday, July 31. Marks shared the exciting news with an adorable carousel of images captured at the shoreline.

In the first pic, Marks showed off her engagement ring while Rosenberg hoisted his wife-to-be over one shoulder. The two were also photographed gazing into one another’s eyes and sharing a sweet smooch. “Forever and ever, Amen 🤍,” the two-time SI Swimsuit model wrote in her caption.

Naturally, plenty of Marks’s 304,000 followers chimed into the comments section to share in the Paris 2024 gold medalist’s excitement.

“Congrats !!! ❤️,” Paralympic swimmer and two-time SI Swimsuit star Ali Truwit wrote.

“Congrats beauty!!” fellow surfer Anastasia Ashley, who posed for the SI Swimsuit Issue in 2014, added.

“so happy for y’all ❤️‍🔥,” the official Red Bull USA account chimed.

“Congrats ❤️🙌,” the World Surf League wished.

“❤️🙌,” professional surfer and 11-time World Surf League champion Kelly Slater added.

Caroline Marks was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by ROXY. Watch by Freestyle Watches. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

When Marks first joined the SI Swimsuit family in 2020, she was photographed by James Macari in Turks and Caicos. The professional athlete made her Olympic debut during the Tokyo Games in 2021, narrowly missing out on the podium with a fourth-place finish.

Caroline Marks was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by ROXY. Watch by Freestyle Watches | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

“The whole crew I was working with, everyone was so positive,” Marks has said of her first time on set with SI Swimsuit. “ ... Obviously, Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] is a very big brand, so for me, the comfortability factor was huge and I think Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] really celebrates all diverse body types and that was my favorite part about it. Still to this day [it] is one of my favorite shoots and it’s really cool to have all the photos still and just have those memories.”

Caroline Marks was photographed by James Macari in Turks & Caicos. Swimsuit by Agent Provocateur. Watch by Freestyle Watches. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Since her SI Swimsuit debut, Marks has continued to thrive in her career as a professional athlete. She won the World Surf League Championship in 2023, and the following year, added Olympic gold to her collection of hardware. And last year, the Boca Raton, Fla., native returned to the SI Swimsuit fold, posing for photographer Ben Harper in her home city.

Caroline Marks was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by JADE Swim. | Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated

Next up, Marks will compete in the Outerknown Tahiti Pro starting on Aug. 8, in the French Polynesia. The WSL Championship Tour event runs through Aug. 18, and is the seventh of 12 events in the professional surfing tour.

Caroline Marks was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by It’s Now Cool. | Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated

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