Rhea Ripley’s Best Bikini Moments Through the Years

WWE’s SummerSlam 2026 is set to take over Minneapolis this weekend, and to celebrate, we’re taking a closer look at the sensational signature style of one of the brand’s top stars: Rhea Ripley.

As diehard wrestling fans are already well aware, Ripley was unfortunately unable to compete at SummerSlam this Saturday and Sunday due to an injury that forced her to vacate the WWE Women’s Championship. Still, that doesn’t mean we can’t shine a spotlight on the superstar’s effortlessly cool aesthetic while some of the brightest stars from the women’s roster attempt to win the interim championship in her absence.

For those unfamiliar with the world of WWE, Ripley began her career in NXT UK after signing with the company in 2017. She then rose through the ranks to become one of the most dominant superstars in recent years on the main roster, winning the WWE Women’s Championship, the Women’s World Championship and the Women’s Tag Team Championships twice apiece. Among her many other accolades, she also won the Women’s Royal Rumble in 2023, taking home the award for ESPN’s Female Wrestler of the Year that same year.

Outside of her impressive in-ring work, Ripley is also beloved by fans for her undeniable presence and standout signature style. Leaning into modern goth and alternative aesthetics, the athlete’s go-to wardrobe is pure rock n’ roll—whether she’s in the ring or by the ocean. With this in mind, we’ve collected just a handful of our favorite fashion moments from the WWE superstar over the years that absolutely channel classic seaside silhouettes.

Rhea Ripley’s best bikini and swimsuit-inspired style moments

As noted above, Ripley’s wardrobe often embraces shapes and silhouettes regularly found in swimwear, whether it be a classic triangle bikini or a chic fitted one-piece. Overall, her aesthetic tends to lean darker, and—when she’s not styling a striking all-black look—she can be found embracing deep jewel tones, metallic hardware details and plenty of dynamic accessories. Scroll on to see a few examples of Ripley’s signature seaside style for your own future fashion inspiration!

Getting WrestleMania ready in a go-to black bikini

Soaking in the sun in a fun checkered two-piece

Proving a patterned swimsuit can double as a stylish top in the ring

Catching a wave in Australia in a blue and gray wetsuit

Posing for a mirror selfie in a sleek one-piece look

Enjoying the shoreline in a comfy seaside combo

Coordinating to perfection in a marvelous maroon set

Channeling her tag team partner’s energy in studded ring gear

And finally, celebrating her sweet seaside proposal in style on the sand

More SI Swimsuit