Ali Truwit Was a Glowing Goddess in This Vibrant Red Bikini in Florida
Ali Truwit made a splash with her SI Swimsuit debut. The 25-year-old, who celebrated her birthday last month while walking the runway at Swim Week, brought elegance, grit and confidence to her photo shoot in Boca Raton, Fla. The Paralympic swimmer posed for visual artist Ben Watts, stunning the team with her strength, beauty and poise. She joins a trailblazing class of young, elite female athletes featured in this year’s magazine.
Each woman’s feature was styled with bold, sporty, skin-baring suits in mind—think solid hues, intricate cut-outs and silhouettes designed to highlight their formidable figures and muscle definition. Among Truwit’s fun, summery looks was a showstopping red two-piece from Tropic of C, the sustainable swimwear label founded by supermodel Candice Swanepoel.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Truwit modeled the Equator Top ($90) and Praia Bottom ($90) in the vibrant “Poppy” colorway—a classic string suit perfect for showing off your tan lines and turning heads beachside. The triangle top features fixed shoulder straps and an adjustable drawstring underbust that allows for a customized fit. The coordinating bottoms feature adjustable side ties and a flattering, minimal-coverage cut. Made from Tropic of C’s signature Peach Perfect fabric—a soft, matte-finish material that’s fully lined and designed to feel like a second skin—the set offers UV protection and flexible stretch that moves with you.
Truwit is now the third amputee to appear in the magazine, alongside 2024 star Lauren Wasser and Brenna Huckaby in 2018. She survived a shark attack while snorkeling in Turks and Caicos just days after graduating from Yale University in 2023, and ultimately chose to amputate one leg—a decision that changed her life, but never slowed her drive.
“To think that now, what, 17 months later, I am sitting here on the beach and at the pool posing in a swimsuit for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit is just a moment that gives me chills,” she said during her shoot. “I hope when people look at these photos as of the issue as a whole, I hope they see the power, strength and beauty in female athletes. I hope young girls look at these photos and see that all bodies are beautiful. Whether you’re an athlete or whatever you look like, there is strength and power and beauty within you, too.”
The Connecticut native earned two silver medals at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in the 400-meter freestyle and 100-meter backstroke events. Her SI Swim feature is a testament to her resilience and an inspiring reminder that beauty has no boundaries.