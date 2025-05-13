Ali Truwit: 2025 The Boca Raton

Truwit is a two-time Paralympic silver medalist who made her debut at the 2024 Paris Games after surviving a shark attack that resulted in a leg amputation. The Yale graduate returned to swimming just one month after surgery and went on to set American records in two events. She is also the founder of Stronger Than You Think, a nonprofit supporting the limb loss community and promoting water safety. Truwit continues to inspire others through her advocacy and resilience.
Boca Raton is a sun-soaked coastal town known for its soft, sandy beaches and upscale charm. Nestled along the Intracoastal Waterway, The Boca Raton resort offers a glamorous blend of Mediterranean-inspired architecture and tropical elegance. With palm tree-lined paths, sparkling pools and timeless design, it’s a true South Florida gem.
Learn more about Boca Raton, Fla., including where to stay, must-see attractions and all of the best dining options here.
In Florida, the SI Swimsuit fashion team leaned into a modern visual identity centered around strong primary colors, sharp silhouettes and unexpected proportions. This simplicity-meets-edge styling allowed for Truwit’s powerful energy to take center stage.
Hair: Sam Leonardi at Art Department using Kérastase Makeup: Tracy Murphy at Statement Artists using Kiehl's and Charlotte Tilbury Photographer: Ben Horton
Ali Truwit was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
Ali Truwit was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by SELIA RICHWOOD. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
Ali Truwit was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Agent Provocateur. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
Ali Truwit was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Two Fish Swim. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
Ali Truwit was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali. / Ben Horton/Sports Illustrated
