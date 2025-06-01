Ali Truwit 2025: SI Swimsuit Runway Show
Ali Truwit walks the SI Swimsuit Runway Show at Swim Week 2025, Achieng Agutu, Alix Earle, Bethenny Frankel, Camille Kostek, Denise Bidot, Ellie Thumann, Ilona Maher, Jasmine Sanders, Jena Sims, Jordan Chiles, Katie Austin, Lauren Chan, Midge Purce, Nicole Williams English, Olivia Dunne, Penny Lane, Remi Bader, Stassi Schroeder, XANDRA, Jessie Murph and 2025 Swim Search finalists Ally Mason, Dominique Ruotolo, Jilly Anais, Leticia Martinez, Raeann Langas and Tunde Oyeneyin.
Truwit is a Paralympic swimmer, Yale graduate and amputee advocate who made her SI Swimsuit debut in the 2025 issue after a life-changing shark attack resulted in the amputation of her right leg. She was photographed by Ben Horton in Boca Raton, Fla., just 17 months after the incident. Shortly after that, she went on to win two silver medals and break American records at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.
Truwit also founded the Stronger Than You Think Foundation, which focuses on access to prosthetics and water safety education. Her runway appearance marks a powerful moment of visibility and strength.
This year’s SI Swimsuit celebration at Swim Week blended fashion and empowerment in a way only this franchise can. The weekend kicked off with a beachfront brunch, included immersive poolside moments and culminated in a high-octane runway show on May 31 at the W South Beach. From iconic alumni to powerful rookies like Truwit, each woman brought her own story to the spotlight in a weekend dedicated to redefining beauty and confidence.
Trwuit walked the SI Swimsuit Runway Show on the second anniversary of her amputation surgery, which also marked her 25th birthday.