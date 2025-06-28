Alix Earle Looks As Chic As Ever in Black and White Bandeau Bikini While Visiting Croatia
Alix Earle just jumped to the top of our vacation style mood boards with her latest Instagram reel.
The social media star, podcast host and two-time SI Swimsuit model—having joined the brand as the first-ever digital cover star in 2024 before traveling to Jamaica for the 2025 issue—is currently visiting Croatia after a stylish stop in Spain. And while the many outfits she’s shared have all been breathtaking, there was something about her most recent swimwear look that had us all mesmerized.
Captioning the short video, “My new fav place in the 🌎,” Earle shared clips of her time relaxing on the shores of Croatia while sporting a unique bikini.
The two-piece featured a white base with black piping around the edges for a fun and stark contrast, further accentuating the sporty silhouette. While the bottoms were in a traditional string bikini cut, the top opted for a bandeau style with no straps and a dainty tie on the front, which added an extra layer of sensuality to the set. She accessorized the look further with matching black and white Chanel sunglasses, an oversized cream-colored Chanel bag and black heeled sandals. In one quick shot, she could also be seen wearing an adorable black knee-length dress as a cover-up.
Her signature blonde tresses were left parted down the middle in relaxed waves, while her makeup was minimal, all of which proved to be the perfect choice for an adventurous day out on the water.
And many of the social media sensation’s 4.4 million Instagram followers were happy to hop in her comment section to applaud her endlessly awesome sense of style:
“😍😍😍,” co-founder of Monday Swimwear Devin Brugman wrote.
“Welcome queen 😍🇭🇷,” one commenter declared.
“The sunglasses and bathing suit are soooooo perfect,” another follower added.
This getaway comes after a very exciting week for both Earle and her fans, as the host officially announced the highly anticipated return of her popular Hot Mess podcast this past Wednesday.
In a video shared on her YouTube channel, Earle opened up about her decision to change the format of the beloved podcast, saying, “This is no longer going to be a traditional podcast. It’s going to be very video-forward—I keep calling it a ‘vlogcast,’ and I’m not even sure if that’s a thing.”
“I feel like I was in a toxic kind of mental cycle with the podcast,” Earle continued. “Breaking out of that and giving myself some time, I’m like, ‘Okay, we’re just gonna focus on giving you guys the best experience possible.’”
And per the Hot Mess Instagram account, fans can expect new episodes soon!